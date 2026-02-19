Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?
Both teams will be looking to finish their group stages unbeaten with a win today in Colombo
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Sri Lanka will take on Zimbabwe in match 38 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with both teams aiming to finish the group stage unbeaten and secure the top spot. Having already qualified for the Super 8, the contest now carries added importance in terms of momentum and standings.
Sri Lanka enter the clash on the back of convincing wins over Oman, Ireland and Australia. Pathum Nissanka’s return to form and Kusal Mendis’ consistency have strengthened the batting unit, while skipper Dasun Shanaka is expected to retain a settled playing 11. The bowling attack, led by Dushmantha Chameera and supported by spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Dushan Hemantha, has been effective in home conditions.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, arrive with confidence after a memorable win against Australia. Captain Sikandar Raza will bank on Brian Bennett’s strong form and a balanced batting line-up, while Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava lead a disciplined bowling unit capable of testing Sri Lanka.
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.
Also Read
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 19.
What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
What time will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 4:28 PM IST