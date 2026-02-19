Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Both teams will be looking to finish their group stages unbeaten with a win today in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka will take on Zimbabwe in match 38 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with both teams aiming to finish the group stage unbeaten and secure the top spot. Having already qualified for the Super 8, the contest now carries added importance in terms of momentum and standings.
 
Sri Lanka enter the clash on the back of convincing wins over Oman, Ireland and Australia. Pathum Nissanka’s return to form and Kusal Mendis’ consistency have strengthened the batting unit, while skipper Dasun Shanaka is expected to retain a settled playing 11. The bowling attack, led by Dushmantha Chameera and supported by spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Dushan Hemantha, has been effective in home conditions.
 
 
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, arrive with confidence after a memorable win against Australia. Captain Sikandar Raza will bank on Brian Bennett’s strong form and a balanced batting line-up, while Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava lead a disciplined bowling unit capable of testing Sri Lanka. 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Also Read

Shai Hope

T20 WC 2026: West Indies down Italy to finish group stage unbeaten

AFG vs NED T20 World Cup 2026

T20 WC 2026: Afghanistan vs Canada preview, toss time, live streaming

List of teams already qualified for T20 WC 2028

India to Australia: Full list of teams already qualified for T20 WC 2028

SL vs ZIM T20 WC pitch report

T20 WC 2026: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe pitch report and Colombo stadium stats

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026

T20 WC 2026: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe preview, toss time, live streaming

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 19.
 
What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
 
What time will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? 
The first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026

Cricket Australia to assess failures after poor T20 World Cup 2026 showing

Suryakumar Yadav remained tight lipped on the question about a potential handshake between India and Pakistan players during their upcoming match

India well prepared for Super Eights after ticking boxes, says Suryakumar

West Indies vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details

West Indies vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

WI vs ITA pitch report kolkata

T20 WC 2026: West Indies vs Italy pitch report and Eden Gardens stats

West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 playing 11

T20 WC 2026: West Indies vs Italy preview, toss time, live streaming

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Sri Lanka cricket team T20 cricket Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance