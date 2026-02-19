Former UK Prince Andrew arrested for 'misconduct in public office'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew of Britain, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of "misconduct in public office", the BBC reported. While the police did not confirm the identity of the man, British media reported that the arrest took place at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, where Andrew currently lives after he was stripped of his royal titles.

The development comes as Andrew faces severe allegations regarding his association with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, although he has denied wrongdoing.

Thames Valley Police issued a statement confirming the arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk as part of an ongoing investigation. “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Notably, today is also Andrew's 66th birthday.

Investigation opened after assessment

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said an investigation began after an assessment of the allegation. He stated: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Epstein-linked allegations and loss of titles Andrew lost the use of the “His Royal Highness” style, military roles and royal patronages in January 2022 after sexual assault allegations were filed by Virginia Giuffre. He denied the claims and later reached a settlement. Further developments and additional material in the public domain led to additional restrictions on his public role. In October 2025, he lost his remaining royal titles and vacated Royal Lodge under arrangements set by King Charles III. A large set of documents connected to Epstein, released by the US Department of Justice in early 2026, led to renewed scrutiny by UK police forces. Details of the alleged offence were not public at the time of publishing of this report.

A BBC report published last week said emails from 2010 to 2011 suggested that Andrew, while serving as the UK’s trade envoy, shared confidential government briefings, including material relating to Afghan investment opportunities, with Epstein.

In January 2026, a new witness alleged that Epstein arranged for her to travel to the UK in 2010 for a sexual encounter with Andrew at Royal Lodge. Thames Valley Police said it was assessing the trafficking claims. The force later issued the statement relating to Thursday’s arrest.