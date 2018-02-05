You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

Budget 2018: Allocation for affordable housing doubled to Rs 8 billion
India 'might' achieve 3% fiscal deficit target by 2019-20: Finmin official

Fiscal Deficit at 3.3 per cent for 2018-19, backed with statutory commitment to bring it down to 3 per cent by 20-21

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Economic Affairs Secretary SUBHASH GARG
Subhash Garg, Economic Affairs Secretary

India "might actually" be able to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3 per cent of the GDP by 2019-20, a finance ministry official said on Monday, a year ahead of a stated goal of the government announced last week in the Union Budget.

"Fiscal Deficit at 3.3 per cent for 2018-19, backed with statutory commitment to bring it down to 3 per cent by 20-21 (might actually be achieved in 19-20) ..." Subhash Chandra Garg, the economic affairs secretary in the finance ministry, said in a Tweet.
 


 

 

First Published: Mon, February 05 2018. 13:48 IST

