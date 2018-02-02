Kerala Budget: GST disappointing, benefits only corporates, says state FM
Thomas Isaac in the budget speech said the main issue with GST is lack of a full-fledged administrative system
T E Narasimhan Last Updated at February 2, 2018 10:11 IST
http://mybs.in/2VkTmux
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU