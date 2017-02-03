Tax axe on firms with foreign debt

Interest payments in excess of 30% of EBITDA to foreign associates will lose tax exemption

In order to address the issue of thin capitalisation, the Budget has increased the tax burden on those Indian companies which have low equity but have taken high debt from their foreign associate companies. This will hurt companies mainly in the infrastructure, real estate, pharmaceuticals and information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services companies that had raised debt from overseas parent or associate companies even as equity capital remained low. “It is proposed to provide that the interest paid by an Indian company or permanent establishment of a foreign company, in ...

Dev Chatterjee & Ashley Coutinho