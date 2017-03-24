-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Leveraging IoT to travel on the GST highway
Technology & IoT will play a major role for logistics industry in the GST regime
-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
The ripple effect in the Indian auto industry
Will more MNC carmakers follow the footsteps of GM, which has decided to stop retailing in India?
-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Addressing the NDC implementation challenge to mitigate climate change
Governments, think-tanks, industry & academia will have to work together to surmount this challenge
-
June 23, 2017, Friday
How to take advantage of digital disruption to accelerate business growth?
Use of data & analytics is a powerful force in helping organisations anticipate & prevent disruption
-
June 17, 2017, Saturday
Higher education in India: Does the quality match rising expectations?
Universities in US, UK or Europe & even China fare much better than Indian in world ranking index
-
June 14, 2017, Wednesday
Can India emerge as a major contender for aerospace manufacturing?
Total market opportunity for aerospace & defence market in India is expected to reach $70 bn by 2029
-
June 09, 2017, Friday
Executive compensation in India: Summing up the Infosys controversy
The Infosys episode shows how tricky it is to toe the line of corporate governance in India
-
June 05, 2017, Monday
A collaborative solution to manage India's solid waste challenge
The community, local bodies, government & the private sector should collaborate for effective SWM
-
June 02, 2017, Friday
Need to create a sustainable ecosystem for energy sector in India
A reduce-encourage-deregulate policy towards power generation can support manufacturing industry
-
June 02, 2017, Friday
Sustainability is the mantra for growth in the ever competitive world
Kanishk Negi explains the need for sustainability to achieve goals of Make in India initiatives
-
June 02, 2017, Friday
Automated vehicles leading to sustainable development through IoT
Connected cars will help in heralding a new era of eco-friendly transportation
-
June 01, 2017, Thursday
How corporates can move the needle on cutting carbon emissions
Bose Varghese offers practical ways for companies to fight climate change & be future-ready
-
June 01, 2017, Thursday
Democratising power for all: The decentralised renewable energy way
Integration of mini grids with central electrical grid is critical & calls for a focused approach
-
May 26, 2017, Friday
Machine tools industry: SMEs need to harness the power of digitalisation
Digitalisation of the production process is the key to higher productivity, flexibility & efficiency
-
May 24, 2017, Wednesday
India needs to re-ignite innovation to scale new heights in manufacturing
While govt accounts for about 75% of total R&D investment, contribution of private firms is very low
-
May 12, 2017, Friday
Drive services in a digital world
Remote digital service centers for drives are set to transform industrial productivity
-
April 21, 2017, Friday
Adani Ports: Opening the door to India
Mundra Port has set a global benchmark with investment in latest technology, says Dr Wilfried Aulbur
-
April 13, 2017, Thursday
FSSAI ropes in US-based Decernis for online access to global food standards
Tie up will help FSSAI to access database of over 70,000 standards from over 170 countries
-
April 07, 2017, Friday
GST: A mix bag of opportunities & challenges for SMEs
Decrease in duty limits is one of the primary concerns which has led SMEs to be cautious of GST
-
March 24, 2017, Friday
How can SMEs compete with large firms & yet emerge profitable?
To stay profitable, small manufacturers must design small & efficient processes, says Hardik Harsora
