Auto Expo 2016
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
With a little over 5.26 lakh visitors, Auto Expo fails to pull crowds
Despite higher launches and unveilings at the event, footfall at the event was the worst in over two decades
February 06, 2016, Saturday
International component makers eye India market
600 overseas exhibitors to showcase their wares at the Component Show
February 05, 2016, Friday
Auto Expo attracts 80,000 visitors on Day 1
The show, jointly organised by SIAM, ACMA and the Confederation of Indian Industry, is taking place at India Expo Mart in Greater ...
February 05, 2016, Friday
Carmakers showcase future lineup at Auto Expo
Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and M&M draw visitors with a range of concept cars
February 05, 2016, Friday
Govt seeks auto industry's view on scrappage policy
Govt is ready to bring an incentive based scrappage policy for old vehicles
February 05, 2016, Friday
At Delhi Auto Expo, automakers show off their green side
New electric and hybrid vehicles on display as manufacturers plug into environment-friendly segment
February 05, 2016, Friday
Fiat hopes to piggyback on Jeep to revive fortune
The company hopes that Jeep will be able to provide the vital push it needs to remain afloat in the Indian market for the time ...
February 05, 2016, Friday
Ready to adapt to govt norms: Jurgen Stackmann
Interview with Member of the board - sales and marketing , Volkswagen Passenger Cars
February 05, 2016, Friday
Compact segment our bread & butter: Y K Koo
Interview with MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor
February 04, 2016, Thursday
Don't worry about BS-VI fuel, focus on R&D: Nitin Gadkari to auto cos
Automobile manufacturers have expressed doubts on whether BS-VI compatible fuel would be available in time
February 04, 2016, Thursday
Maruti showcases mini SUV Ignis, Baleno RS
The cars are to be launched around the festive season
February 04, 2016, Thursday
Yamaha sees no improvement in rural sales in 2016
Says a pick-up is unlikely before next year; company launches Roadster Motard Yamaha MT-09, priced at Rs 10.20 lakh
February 04, 2016, Thursday
Mahindra & Mahindra showcases XUV Aero, Tivoli at Auto Expo
XUV Aero is a coupe-styled vehicle based on its premium sports utility vehicle SUV 500
February 04, 2016, Thursday
Fiat rolls out hatchback Punto Pure at Rs 4.49 lakh
The vehicle will be available in both petrol and diesel variants; to take on Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10, Chevrolet Beat, ...
February 04, 2016, Thursday
M&M launches new truck series, looks to double share in M&HCVs
Rolls out Blazo series as it targets market share to rise to 6%
February 04, 2016, Thursday
Scania to double manufacturing capacity in 4 years
Swedish commercial vehicle and engine manufacturer Scania today said that it will double the production capacity at its ...
February 04, 2016, Thursday
Celebrities add to the shine of the mean machines
Katrina Kaif presented the stunning Jaguar XE, which rivals Mercedes-Benz C-Class
February 04, 2016, Thursday
I see possibility of 100 per cent product development in India: Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO
Interview with Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki
February 04, 2016, Thursday
Poor rains have dampened rural bike sales: Pawan Munjal
Interview with Chairman, MD and CEO, Hero MotoCorp
February 04, 2016, Thursday
First Look: Hyundai Motor's SUV Tucson
The vehicle, which will be launched commercially in India later, will be positioned above Creta, but below the Santa Fe