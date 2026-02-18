Nissan Gravite Launch Today: The Gravite, Nissan's new sub-4-meter MPV for the Indian market, has been formally launched by the company. With visual and interior upgrades that give it a slightly new identity, the Gravite, which is based on the Renault Triber, stands out. While maintaining a mostly comparable feature package and engine options, this also offers a more upscale interior and a more muscular look.

The 7-seater vehicle, which debuted at a starting price of Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), comes in 8 different versions spanning five trim levels: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Limited Launch Edition. It is important to note that the first 1001 customers can purchase the Launch Edition version.

New Nissan Gravite 2026 Exterior

The Gravite's external design follows the Renault Triber's general silhouette. The fundamental form of both models stays the same because they are based on the same base. Nissan has, however, added many stylistic components to give it a distinct look.

The Gravite's front is adorned with a strong honeycomb grille, and the word "GRAVITE" is inscribed on the bonnet. The front seems a little more contemporary thanks to the chrome strip connecting the thin LED DRLs.

The Triber similarity is more obvious from the side. The Gravite's overall dimensions, window area, roof rails, and door panels are all the same. It yet appears roomy and functional due to its steep roofline and upright posture. 15-inch stylised steel wheels support the Gravite's weight. The rear design is still very much the same as the Triber.

ALSO READ: 2026 will be year of brand resurgence for Nissan in India, says MD It has wraparound LED taillights with a chrome strip connecting them. The bumper also has C-shaped silver embellishments to match the front, and the number plate housing is mounted on the tailboard.

Nissan Gravite 2026 Interiors

The dashboard's dual-tone black and beige design is clean inside. However, we were unable to overlook the Gravite's adoption of the dashboard design from the previous Renault Triber.

A touchscreen infotainment system is located in the middle. Three rotary knobs for the manual climate control are located beneath it, making the arrangement simple to use while on the go.

Together with a semi-digital instrument cluster, the steering wheel is a straightforward three-spoke device with built-in buttons. Clarity is prioritised over visual drama in this basic and simple design.

The beige and black contrast is maintained in the door pads and seat fabric, which contributes to the cabin's feeling of openness. The leatherette-finished seats look flat and erect, indicating that they are primarily for comfort.

Features and safety of the 2026 Nissan Gravite

Features of the Nissan Gravite include a 7-inch digital driver's display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual air conditioning with rear vents, cruise control, keyless entry with push button start, and a wireless phone charger.

The usual six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors with cameras, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) are among the safety features.

Nissan Gravite 2026 Prices

· Visia MT- Rs 5.65 lakh

· Acenta MT- Rs 6.59 lakh

· N-Connecta MT- Rs 7.20 lakh

· N-Connecta AMT- Rs 7.80 lakh

· Tekna MT- Rs 7.91 lakh

· Tekna AMT- Rs 8.49 lakh

· Tekna Launch Edition MT- Rs 8.35 lakh

· Tekna Launch Edition AMT- Rs 8.93 lakh.

Nissan Gravite competition and how to book?

As an inexpensive substitute for the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens, and Kia Carens Claris, the Nissan Gravite competes with the Renault Triber. The Nissan Gravite is presently accepting reservations, and deliveries are anticipated to start in March 2026.