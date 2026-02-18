Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Nissan Gravite 7-seater MPV launched in India at Rs 5.65 lacs, know more

Nissan Gravite 7-seater MPV launched in India at Rs 5.65 lacs, know more

The Gravite MPV was introduced by Nissan to the Indian market. The 7-seater automobile was first offered with a starting price of Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-price) and comes in 8 versions across 5 trim levels

New Nissan Gravite 2026 launched in India

Nissan Gravite Launch

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nissan Gravite Launch Today: The Gravite, Nissan's new sub-4-meter MPV for the Indian market, has been formally launched by the company. With visual and interior upgrades that give it a slightly new identity, the Gravite, which is based on the Renault Triber, stands out. While maintaining a mostly comparable feature package and engine options, this also offers a more upscale interior and a more muscular look.
 
The 7-seater vehicle, which debuted at a starting price of Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), comes in 8 different versions spanning five trim levels: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Limited Launch Edition. It is important to note that the first 1001 customers can purchase the Launch Edition version.
 

New Nissan Gravite 2026 Exterior

The Gravite's external design follows the Renault Triber's general silhouette. The fundamental form of both models stays the same because they are based on the same base. Nissan has, however, added many stylistic components to give it a distinct look.
 
The Gravite's front is adorned with a strong honeycomb grille, and the word "GRAVITE" is inscribed on the bonnet. The front seems a little more contemporary thanks to the chrome strip connecting the thin LED DRLs.
 
The Triber similarity is more obvious from the side. The Gravite's overall dimensions, window area, roof rails, and door panels are all the same. It yet appears roomy and functional due to its steep roofline and upright posture. 15-inch stylised steel wheels support the Gravite's weight. The rear design is still very much the same as the Triber.

Also Read

Nissan

2026 will be year of brand resurgence for Nissan in India, says MD

Thierry Sabbagh

Nissan appoints Thierry Sabbagh as president, strengthens India operations

Nissan

Nissan appoints Thierry Sabbagh to lead operations in India, Middle East

Nissan, Nissan Motor

Nissan teases 7-seater B-MPV 'Gravite', eyes India comeback from 2026

Nissan

Nissan to roll out three new models, expand sales network in India

 
It has wraparound LED taillights with a chrome strip connecting them. The bumper also has C-shaped silver embellishments to match the front, and the number plate housing is mounted on the tailboard. 

Nissan Gravite 2026 Interiors

The dashboard's dual-tone black and beige design is clean inside. However, we were unable to overlook the Gravite's adoption of the dashboard design from the previous Renault Triber.
 
A touchscreen infotainment system is located in the middle. Three rotary knobs for the manual climate control are located beneath it, making the arrangement simple to use while on the go.
 
Together with a semi-digital instrument cluster, the steering wheel is a straightforward three-spoke device with built-in buttons. Clarity is prioritised over visual drama in this basic and simple design.
 
The beige and black contrast is maintained in the door pads and seat fabric, which contributes to the cabin's feeling of openness. The leatherette-finished seats look flat and erect, indicating that they are primarily for comfort.

Features and safety of the 2026 Nissan Gravite

Features of the Nissan Gravite include a 7-inch digital driver's display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual air conditioning with rear vents, cruise control, keyless entry with push button start, and a wireless phone charger.
 
The usual six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors with cameras, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) are among the safety features.

Nissan Gravite 2026 Prices

· Visia MT- Rs 5.65 lakh
 
· Acenta MT- Rs 6.59 lakh
 
· N-Connecta MT- Rs 7.20 lakh
 
· N-Connecta AMT- Rs 7.80 lakh
 
· Tekna MT- Rs 7.91 lakh
 
· Tekna AMT- Rs 8.49 lakh
 
· Tekna Launch Edition MT- Rs 8.35 lakh
 
· Tekna Launch Edition AMT- Rs 8.93 lakh.

Nissan Gravite competition and how to book?

As an inexpensive substitute for the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens, and Kia Carens Claris, the Nissan Gravite competes with the Renault Triber. The Nissan Gravite is presently accepting reservations, and deliveries are anticipated to start in March 2026.
 

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki, e-Vitara, EV market, BaaS, battery-as-a-service, electric vehicles, pricing, buyback, charging network, production constraints

Maruti Suzuki flips the EV switch with eVitara pricing play, BaaS bet

carmakers, auto industry

Auto industry growth likely to be 3-6% in FY27 as high base kicks in: Icra

Anurag Mehrotra, MD, JSW MG Motor India

JSW MG to launch four models in 2026, to invest between ₹3k cr-₹4k cr: MD

two-wheeler industry growth 2026, Indian two-wheeler market outlook, ABS mandate sub-125cc, two-wheeler price hike risk, GST cut two-wheelers, rural demand motorcycles, entry-level scooter sales, electric two-wheelers India, FADA sales data, auto ind

Two-wheeler makers see split export recovery in October-December quarterpremium

Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency, CAFE

CAFE-3 emission norms: BEE likely to rationalise technology creditspremium

Topics : Renault Nissan Nissan-Renault Nissan Motor India Nissan India Renault-Nissan Nissan Nissan Motor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch