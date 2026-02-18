Valeo to invest ₹2,150 cr in India and triple its annual sales by 2028

French auto component maker Valeo on Wednesday said it will invest over ₹2,150 crore in India and triple its annual sales in the country to around ₹7,510 crore by 2028.

Valeo makes electric motors, inverters, on-board chargers, DC-DC converters, battery cooling systems, parking sensors, cameras and radar-based driver assistance systems. It operates six manufacturing facilities across Chennai, Pune, Sanand and Gurgaon, along with major research and development (R&D) centres in Chennai and Bengaluru.

In a press conference here, Christophe Périllat, chief executive officer of Valeo, said that the ₹2,150 crore investment in India is part of the company’s global “Elevate 2028” strategy.

“India is a key pillar of Valeo’s global growth and innovation roadmap,” he said, adding that the company is committed to expanding its engineering centres and industrial footprint in the country.

Jayakumar G, group president and managing director, Valeo India, said the company’s focus remains on localisation of high-technology products. “Our focus on localisation — including the e-axle and combo unit for electrified vehicles — along with our work in ADAS, enables us to support customer programmes while contributing to the growth of India’s xEV ecosystem,” he said.

An e-axle is a compact unit that combines the electric motor, power electronics and transmission into a single assembly that drives the wheels. The combo unit refers to an integrated onboard charger (which charges the battery from an external power source) and a DC-DC converter (which converts high-voltage battery power to low voltage for regular vehicle functions). ADAS, or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, includes features such as parking sensors, cameras and radar that assist drivers and improve safety.

The company’s executives stated that a significant portion of the aforementioned investment will go into components used in electric and hybrid vehicles. Only around half of its EV components are currently made locally, compared with 80–90 per cent localisation in traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) parts. The company is therefore expanding production capacity at its Pune and Chennai plants.

Valeo has set up dedicated e-axle manufacturing lines in Pune to support a key electric vehicle programme with Mahindra & Mahindra. It will supply complete electric powertrains — the system that generates and delivers power to the wheels — for vehicles under M&M’s “Born Electric” platform, along with the integrated charger units for electric utility vehicles. The total order value under this partnership is close to $1 billion.

The company is also expanding in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler EV segments through partnerships with Atul Greentech and Honda Power Pack Energy India, combining battery-swapping technology and compact electric drive systems for electric three-wheelers.

Regarding ADAS, the executives stated that the company is increasing production of ultrasonic parking sensors — which detect obstacles at low speeds — and installing new camera manufacturing lines at its Sanand plant, with production expected to begin by mid-2026. Radar-based systems are also part of its future plans as demand grows.

Valeo employs over 7,500 people in India, with more than half of them engineers working on research, software development and product testing for both domestic and global markets.