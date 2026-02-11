Indian auto component makers race to go digital as new opportunity opens up

As global supply chains realign amid geopolitical uncertainty, free trade agreements (FTAs) and intensifying cost pressures, India’s auto component industry is at an inflection point where digital and smart factories are shifting from “nice to have” to business-critical.

According to a joint report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), India’s auto component sector has grown at a robust pace to about $80 billion today and is targeting a $200 billion opportunity by 2030, split evenly between domestic demand and exports. Exports currently account for around 30 per cent of production, but the industry still commands only about 2 per cent of global auto component trade, compared with China’s 12–13 per cent share.

“This is a capital-intensive industry, and investing in sync with demand is something it has always lived by,” said Vikram Janakiraman, managing director and senior partner at BCG. “What has changed is that the envelope of what can be delivered from the same asset base is much higher through smart automation and smart factories.”

The urgency is being sharpened by multiple forces acting simultaneously. Global vehicle production is expected to rise to 50–55 million units by 2030, increasing product variants, complexity and changeovers. At the same time, internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) programmes are running in parallel, creating a dual investment squeeze for suppliers.

“India’s powertrain roadmap is still evolving. ICE will continue to be the mainstay even as EV volumes scale up,” said Vinnie Mehta, director general, ACMA. “Given our high cost of capital, we have no choice but to sweat existing ICE assets harder to fund EV investments without overextending balance sheets.”

Margins leave little room for inefficiency. Industry earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins average 11–12 per cent and are lower for smaller firms, while volatile commodity prices and currency depreciation continue to weigh on costs. Against this backdrop, efficiency gains are becoming non-negotiable.

The BCG–ACMA report highlights that global benchmarks show 10–20 per cent productivity gains, 5–10 per cent cost improvement, 20–30 per cent quality improvement and 20–40 per cent faster time-to-market from smart factory adoption. Indian case studies show similar benefits, particularly from uncovering “true baselines” in operations.

“In many plants, Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) was believed to be around 80 per cent, but once digital data capture was implemented, companies realised it was closer to 60–65 per cent,” the report noted. Establishing a single source of truth helped several firms drive 15–20 per cent productivity improvements without major capital expenditure.

Digitisation is also becoming a hygiene factor for global customers. “India is great at cost, but customers want better traceability, more consistent quality and stronger data-backed problem-solving,” Janakiraman said, referring to interactions with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers in Europe and the US. “Switching suppliers is not a drop-in replacement in auto. Validation cycles are long, and digital maturity plays a big role in winning that trust.”

“Smart manufacturing directly addresses these gaps by improving traceability, faster development cycles and integration with OEMs. Traceability is also critical for sustainability and recycling regulations, where producer responsibility is increasing,” Gurbani Bagga, partner, BCG, pointed out.

Geopolitics has further amplified the opportunity. China liberalised earlier and pursued EVs with singular focus for over two decades, helping it dominate global supply chains. But rising Chinese costs and geopolitical risk have accelerated the China-plus-one strategy.

“Geopolitics has placed India firmly on the global radar,” Mehta said. “This truly is India’s decade. Missing this moment would be a lost opportunity.”

Crucially, smart manufacturing is no longer prohibitively expensive. “Sensors and computing costs have collapsed,” Janakiraman noted. “Even 15-year-old machines can generate usable data. These investments are incremental, return-on-investment positive and accessible even to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).”

The report also points to frugal Indian innovations, including low-cost sensors and creative data capture, that are making digital adoption affordable. Young plants using digital standard work and traceability are now matching the performance of mature sites far faster than before.

Beyond productivity, digitisation is emerging as a risk-management tool. “For exporters, a single quality failure or recall can be devastating,” Mehta said. “Digitisation significantly mitigates that risk while improving pricing power and competitiveness.”

With FTAs opening doors, vehicle makers expanding capacity at home, and global customers demanding speed, traceability and resilience, the message from the BCG–ACMA report is clear: For Indian auto component suppliers, smart factories are no longer optional — they are the price of relevance in a rapidly changing world.