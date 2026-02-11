EV retail sales expand in January, with gains across PVs and two-wheelers

India’s electric vehicle (EV) retail market recorded further gains in January 2026, led by electric two-wheelers (E2W) and passenger vehicles (PV), with FADA data showing shifts in competitive positions across both segments compared with a year earlier. The federation said the January performance indicates that EV adoption is being driven by demand rather than subsidies, as customer uptake increases where product availability and economics align.

Passenger EVs

Electric passenger vehicle retail volumes rose 54.75 per cent year-on-year to 18,470 units in January 2026, compared with 11,935 units in January 2025. EV penetration in the passenger vehicle segment increased to around 3.6 per cent from approximately 2.5 per cent a year earlier.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles retained its position as the market leader, selling 8,007 electric cars in January 2026, up 50.7 per cent from 5,313 units a year earlier. JSW MG Motor India held the second position with retail volumes of 4,703 units, recording a 3.8 per cent increase over its January 2025 performance.

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a sharp rise in electric PV volumes, with sales surging to 3,668 units in January 2026 from 740 units in January 2025, resulting in an upward shift in its ranking within the segment.

Among other manufacturers, Kia India and BMW India reported higher electric PV retails compared with January 2025, while Hyundai Motor India ’s volumes were largely unchanged. BYD India reported lower year-on-year retail volumes. VinFast Auto India recorded early retail volumes, marking its presence in the Indian EV passenger vehicle market.

Electric two-wheelers

Electric two-wheeler retail volumes rose 24.77 per cent year-on-year in January 2026 to 1,22,812 units, compared with 97,399 units in January 2025. EV penetration in the two-wheeler segment stood at 6.6 per cent, marginally higher than 6.4 per cent a year earlier, though lower than the 7.4 per cent recorded in December 2025.

TVS Motor Company emerged as the largest electric two-wheeler retailer in January 2026, selling 34,558 units, up 43.8 per cent from 24,028 units in January 2025. Bajaj Auto ranked second with retail volumes of 25,598 units, marking a 19.2 per cent increase over 21,470 units sold a year earlier.

Ather Energy moved up to the third position, with sales rising 68 per cent year-on-year to 21,999 units in January 2026 from 13,097 units a year ago. Hero MotoCorp recorded one of the sharpest increases in the segment, with electric two-wheeler retails surging to 13,302 units from 1,626 units in January 2025, placing it among the leading players.

In contrast, Ola Electric ’s retail volumes declined 69.2 per cent year-on-year to 7,516 units in January 2026 from 24,413 units a year earlier, resulting in a sharp drop in both ranking and market share.

Several smaller OEMs, including Greaves Electric Mobility, River Mobility, BGauss Auto and E-Sprinto, reported higher retail volumes compared with January 2025, contributing to a wider distribution of volumes across manufacturers.

Commenting on the data, FADA president C S Vigneshwar said, “India’s EV ecosystem continues to expand in a structurally positive manner, with January ’26 reaffirming that the transition is firmly demand-led rather than subsidy-dependent. Across segments it shows that customers are steadily embracing electric mobility where product–market fit, economics and availability are aligning.”

He also stated that with charging infrastructure expanding and OEM line-ups deepening, India is entering a decisive multi-year phase of EV adoption, with growth expected to be driven by improving economics, ecosystem maturity and rising customer trust across segments.