Maruti Suzuki launches its first EV with battery rental scheme
The car has been developed under parent Suzuki Motor's global design and manufacturing partnership with Toyota and is built in India
India's top car maker, Maruti Suzuki, launched its maiden electric vehicle on Tuesday, accompanied by a battery rental plan.
The company said its e-VITARA SUV would be priced at 1.1 million rupees (around $12,100), with the battery priced at 3.99 rupees per kilometre. It did not share further details.
Maruti exported 13,000 units of the e-VITARA to 28 countries in 2025 after starting production in August.
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 3:12 PM IST