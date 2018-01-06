Finance Other News
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bad loans in power need coordinated central, state action: Hemant Kanoria
Hemant Kanoria, Chairman and managing director of Srei Infrastructure Finance, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt & Namrata Acharya, there ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Finance ministry sets up 8-member committee on fintech for easier norms
The Committee will also focus on how Fintech can be leveraged to enhance financial inclusion of MSMEs
March 05, 2018, Monday
Clearwater Capital is investing more than China in Indian distressed debt
We have probably allocated more capital recently in India relative to China, said Robert Petty, a co-founder at the Hong ...
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Apple, Samsung open their wallets, boosting world's economy
Developing economies are leading the next wave of CapEx as companies continue to spend over growth in demand
February 24, 2018, Saturday
PNB scam: Passports of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi revoked, say MEA sources
Ministry sources said that future course of action will be taken on the advice of the investigation agencies
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Loans will be disbursed based on data, says Nandan Nilekani
Nilekani said the data available in the GST system could be the basis of credit.
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Short-term financial condition for Q4 down by 12 pts, says report
An index mapping the countrys short term financial conditions has plunged over 12 points for the fourth quarter of the current ...
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Narendra Modi, Hassan Rouhani may discuss rupee investment mechanism today
Banking hurdles in way of rupee investment route
February 17, 2018, Saturday
NPCI allays Paytm's fears, says WhatsApp Pay still an experiment
NPCI, however, stays silent on the key issue of two-factor authentication; sources, however, claim that WhatsApp will play by ...
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Banks develop a taste for venture capital after Sidbi backed new VC firms
Alteria Capital, the venture debt fund floated by Hattangdi and his former colleague Vinod Murali, has roped in a public sector ...
February 15, 2018, Thursday
PNB fraud: Sebi likely to probe disclosure lapses by banks, jewellery firms
The trading patterns of the companies as well as their senior officials who have come under the lens would also be looked by Sebi
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
PNB fraud: Big jewellers Gitanjali, Ginni, Nakshatra under scanner
Banks are now looking at their systems and processes so that such frauds are not repeated
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Piramal Fin to invest Rs 30 bn in affordable, mid-income housing projects
The company has identified projects in the Mumbai metropolitan region, Bengaluru and Chennai
February 12, 2018, Monday
15 months after note ban, RBI still processing 'genuine' returned notes
Asked to provide the details of deadline for finishing the counting of demonetised notes, the RBI said "specified bank notes are ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Accretion of fresh NPAs has virtually stopped, says Bibek Debroy
Replying to a query on direct taxes, Debroy said that it was perfectly possible to scrap income tax and other direct taxes
January 23, 2018, Tuesday
ONGC raises Rs 180 billion loan to part finance acquisition of HPCL
The company is likely to sign-up more loan agreements to pay for acquiring government's 51.11 per cent stake in HPCL for Rs ...
January 23, 2018, Tuesday
Bitcoin for payments: Why critics' view is wrong and will become more so
In the last 3 months of 2017, almost $150 bn was processed in transactions - nearly 10 times more than a year earlier and seven ...
January 22, 2018, Monday
India Inc's deal hunt will drive offshore bonds rush in 2018: Citi
India remains a small player in the G3 bonds market that's dominated by Chinese firms, which raised an equivalent of $215 billion ...
January 19, 2018, Friday
IL&FS Transportation to issue Rs 2,000-cr masala bonds
IL&FS Transportation Networks, part of the IL&FS Group, today said its board has given nod for issuance of masala bonds worth ...
January 06, 2018, Saturday
Govt introduces a new 10-year benchmark bond at a coupon of 7.17%
Against the older 10-year benchmark, the government had raised Rs 1.21 trillion