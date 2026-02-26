Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI's additional liquidity support to wind down after March: Bankers

RBI's additional liquidity support to wind down after March: Bankers

India's banking system liquidity surplus has averaged around 1.1 per cent of deposits this month, inching past the 1 per cent threshold that the Reserve Bank of India indicated in December

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

In January, rates on India's short-term corporate and bank borrowings rose to more than 10-month highs, signaling funding pressures

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian central bank's additional liquidity support to lenders, which has pushed overnight rates towards the floor of the policy ​rate corridor in a bid to ease money market stress and ​improve transmission, is unlikely to extend beyond March, according to bankers.

Market participants say ‌the liquidity push reflects an interim calibration, with the central bank aiming to ease short-term rates.

India's banking system liquidity surplus has averaged around 1.1 per cent of deposits this month, inching past the 1 per cent threshold that the Reserve Bank of India indicated in December.

This has dragged the weighted average call rate to about 5 per cent, below the policy repo rate of 5.25 per cent and near the floor of the policy rate corridor. The secured overnight borrowing rate slipped to around 4.80 per cent this month, highlighting the extent of cash surplus.

 

The liquidity injections "were in response to funding pressures that were building up...the usual channels of transmission were ‌not proving effective," a person familiar with the RBI's thinking said, declining to be identified as they are not authorised to speak publicly.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Listed pvt non-financial firms see first double-digit sales growth in 3 yrs

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Govt to conduct ₹25K cr bond switch auction on Monday to ease redemptions

Credit Card

Credit card spends dip slightly in January; issuances rise to 116.6 mn

aa

Debt fundraising of Reits and Invits at record high, shows datapremium

Banks ramp up certificate of deposit issuances to bridge the credit–deposit gap as funding costs stay high despite RBI liquidity support.

Banks step up CD borrowing as deposits lag credit growth: RBI datapremium

The RBI did not respond to an email seeking comment.

In January, rates on India's short-term corporate and bank borrowings rose to more than 10-month highs, signaling funding pressures. After the liquidity injections, the rates have fallen by 15-30 basis points.

The one-month overnight index swap rate dropped by up to 16 bps.

"The RBI's stealth easing ​has been particularly effective.. with its immediate objective of alleviating funding pressures met, we expect them to maintain the ‌current approach till March," said Mandar Pitale, head of treasury at SBM Bank (India).

Temporary relief

Bankers say the excess cash is not a strategic shift in the RBI's liquidity ​management and ‌that the central bank is likely to absorb part of the surplus through variable rate reverse repos ‌after March, a tool that has not been used since early December.

Liquidity conditions typically become volatile in March, the last month of the fiscal year, due to tax payments, ‌balance-sheet ​needs of banks, ​and uneven government spending.

Allowing the call rate to consistently remain below the repo rate "is not likely to extend in FY27 as that would imply a deviation from (the ‌RBI's) liquidity management framework," ​Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NBFC, NBFCs

NBFCs' bank licence set to figure at DFS meet on Thursday as reforms loompremium

Banks ramp up certificate of deposit issuances to bridge the credit–deposit gap as funding costs stay high despite RBI liquidity support.

NaBFID's debut CD raises ₹5,000 crore at 6.95% amid strong demandpremium

Home Loan

Draft I-T forms seek tenant-landlord disclosure for claiming tax deduction

Nagaraju highlighted the importance of salary accounts at a time when PSBs are facing pressure on current account savings account (CASA) balances

DFS secretary encourages composite salary package to boost PSU banks' CASA

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

RBI could rebuild reserves with dollar buys if rupee gains, says Citi

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Banking system Indian banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance