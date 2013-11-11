JUST IN
You are here » Home » Management » Books & Ideas » Book Reviews

Book Reviews

  • Looking beyond numbers

    December 21, 2015, Monday

    Looking beyond numbers

    With adman Piyush Pandey expressing his distrust for armchair research in his book Pandeymonium, the spotlight is back on the ...
  • Image1

    May 04, 2015, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    THE SOFT EDGE: WHERE GREAT COMPANIES FIND LASTING SUCCESSby Rich Karlgaard* Published by Wiley* Price: Rs 599* High performance ...
  • Image1

    March 30, 2015, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    INTRAPRENEURS @ MJUNCTION - THE MAKING OF AN E-COMMERCE GIANTby Rajeev Kumar* Published by Rupa Publications* Price: Rs 259* The ...
  • Image1

    December 08, 2014, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    HOW TO BE A PRODUCTIVITY NINJAby Graham Alcott* Published by Penguin India* Price: Rs 599* In the age of information overload, ...
  • Image1

    October 27, 2014, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    CAN CHINA LEAD: REACHING THE LIMITS OF POWER AND GROWTHby Regina M Abrami, WilliamC Kirby, F Warren McFarlan* Published by ...

  • September 22, 2014, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    THE INNOVATOR'S METHOD: BRINGING THE LEAN STARTUP INTO YOUR ORGANISATIONby Nathan Furr, Jeff Fyer* Published by Harvard Business ...

  • September 08, 2014, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    EASY MONEY: EVOLUTION OF MONEY FROM ROBINSON CRUSOE TO THE FIRST WORLD WARby Vivek Kaul* Published by Sage* Price: Rs 395* The ...

  • July 14, 2014, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    MIND-WISE: HOW WE UNDERSTAND WHAT OTHERS THINK, BELIEVE, FEEL, AND WANTby Nicholas Epley* Published by Penguin Books* Price: ...

  • June 30, 2014, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    THE ALLIANCE: MANAGING TALENT IN THE NETWORKED AGEby Reid Hoffman, Ben Casnocha, Chris Yeh* Price: $25* A new, realistic loyalty ...
  • Image1

    June 16, 2014, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    THE GOOD STRUGGLE: RESPONSIBLE LEADERSHIP IN AN UNFORGIVING WORLD

  • April 21, 2014, Monday

    The growth-brand trade-off

    The strategy to grow is often accompanied by a series of decisions to accept slightly lower levels of quality, whether it is for ...

  • April 14, 2014, Monday

    Free yourself from service distractions

    Customer service is a value every employee of a corporation needs to own and it is one area where protocols are secondary, says a ...

  • March 24, 2014, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    BIG DATA @ WORKby Thomas H Davenport* Published by Harvard Business Review Press* Price: Rs 1,250* How real organisations are ...

  • February 17, 2014, Monday

    The customer-friendly brand

    Businesses rarely pay attention to the costs and the risks borne by customers after a product is delivered, says a new book

  • February 03, 2014, Monday

    The problem of hidden information

    There are some markets where owners of low-quality goods have an incentive to sell, says a new book
  • Image1

    January 27, 2014, Monday

    The Strategist top five

    THE END OF COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGEby Rita Gunther Mcgrath* Published by Harvard Business Review Press* Price:Rs 1,250* Focus on ...

  • January 06, 2014, Monday

    Making the consumer feel like an insider

    Scarcity and exclusivity help products catch on by making them seem more desirable

  • December 02, 2013, Monday

    Weighing best-case and worst-case scenario

    A premortem exercise isn't meant to identify each and every way a deal might go wrong. Rather, it's meant to foster an attitude ...

  • November 18, 2013, Monday

    The free culture

    Free platforms such as Wikipedia and Khan Academy have eliminated barriers to knowledge providing vital services to millions

  • November 11, 2013, Monday

    Building an agile supply chain

    Leaders need to design a supplier portfolio based on expected values (prices and costs) rather than those defined in contracts
Next