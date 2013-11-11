Book Reviews
December 21, 2015, Monday
Looking beyond numbers
With adman Piyush Pandey expressing his distrust for armchair research in his book Pandeymonium, the spotlight is back on the ...
May 04, 2015, Monday
The Strategist top five
THE SOFT EDGE: WHERE GREAT COMPANIES FIND LASTING SUCCESSby Rich Karlgaard* Published by Wiley* Price: Rs 599* High performance ...
March 30, 2015, Monday
The Strategist top five
INTRAPRENEURS @ MJUNCTION - THE MAKING OF AN E-COMMERCE GIANTby Rajeev Kumar* Published by Rupa Publications* Price: Rs 259* The ...
December 08, 2014, Monday
The Strategist top five
HOW TO BE A PRODUCTIVITY NINJAby Graham Alcott* Published by Penguin India* Price: Rs 599* In the age of information overload, ...
October 27, 2014, Monday
The Strategist top five
CAN CHINA LEAD: REACHING THE LIMITS OF POWER AND GROWTHby Regina M Abrami, WilliamC Kirby, F Warren McFarlan* Published by ...
September 22, 2014, Monday
The Strategist top five
THE INNOVATOR'S METHOD: BRINGING THE LEAN STARTUP INTO YOUR ORGANISATIONby Nathan Furr, Jeff Fyer* Published by Harvard Business ...
September 08, 2014, Monday
The Strategist top five
EASY MONEY: EVOLUTION OF MONEY FROM ROBINSON CRUSOE TO THE FIRST WORLD WARby Vivek Kaul* Published by Sage* Price: Rs 395* The ...
July 14, 2014, Monday
The Strategist top five
MIND-WISE: HOW WE UNDERSTAND WHAT OTHERS THINK, BELIEVE, FEEL, AND WANTby Nicholas Epley* Published by Penguin Books* Price: ...
June 30, 2014, Monday
The Strategist top five
THE ALLIANCE: MANAGING TALENT IN THE NETWORKED AGEby Reid Hoffman, Ben Casnocha, Chris Yeh* Price: $25* A new, realistic loyalty ...
June 16, 2014, Monday
The Strategist top five
THE GOOD STRUGGLE: RESPONSIBLE LEADERSHIP IN AN UNFORGIVING WORLD
April 21, 2014, Monday
The growth-brand trade-off
The strategy to grow is often accompanied by a series of decisions to accept slightly lower levels of quality, whether it is for ...
April 14, 2014, Monday
Free yourself from service distractions
Customer service is a value every employee of a corporation needs to own and it is one area where protocols are secondary, says a ...
March 24, 2014, Monday
The Strategist top five
BIG DATA @ WORKby Thomas H Davenport* Published by Harvard Business Review Press* Price: Rs 1,250* How real organisations are ...
February 17, 2014, Monday
The customer-friendly brand
Businesses rarely pay attention to the costs and the risks borne by customers after a product is delivered, says a new book
February 03, 2014, Monday
The problem of hidden information
There are some markets where owners of low-quality goods have an incentive to sell, says a new book
January 27, 2014, Monday
The Strategist top five
THE END OF COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGEby Rita Gunther Mcgrath* Published by Harvard Business Review Press* Price:Rs 1,250* Focus on ...
January 06, 2014, Monday
Making the consumer feel like an insider
Scarcity and exclusivity help products catch on by making them seem more desirable
December 02, 2013, Monday
Weighing best-case and worst-case scenario
A premortem exercise isn't meant to identify each and every way a deal might go wrong. Rather, it's meant to foster an attitude ...
November 18, 2013, Monday
The free culture
Free platforms such as Wikipedia and Khan Academy have eliminated barriers to knowledge providing vital services to millions
November 11, 2013, Monday
Building an agile supply chain
Leaders need to design a supplier portfolio based on expected values (prices and costs) rather than those defined in contracts