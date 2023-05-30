Here's what ASCI's guidelines on education sector advertisements say



When it comes to advertising, education has been among the most violative sectors in recent years, said ASCI in its Annual Complaints Report 2022-23. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has released revised draft guidelines for the education sector, highlighting the need for advertisements to avoid messaging that can cause physical or mental harm to school students and exploit their vulnerability.



While ASCI's existing education guidelines require educational entities to substantiate any claims they make in their advertisements with relevant evidence, this latest update ensures that advertisers also keep the students' mental and physical well-being in mind, the report said. Classical education ranked second among the top violative categories, accounting for 13.8 per cent of total ads that did not follow ASCI's guidelines, it added.



Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General of ASCI, said: "In addition to ads not being misleading, the updated guidelines also provide for the physical and mental well-being of students, particularly school students." The amendments state that advertisements by educational institutions, such as universities, colleges, and schools, coaching classes, EdTech platforms, and others that provide education and training programmes, should not stereotype or portray students based on their gender or appearance.

Also Read 80% consumers in India do not notice disclaimers in advertisements: ASCI One in every four ads processed in FY23 had violations by influencers: Asci Asci seeks feedback on updating its guidelines for education ads Asci report calls out edtech ads for uneven focus on marks, maths, science Three-fold rise in complaints against personal care ads since 2019: Asci Ten years after retirement, brand Sachin still a top choice for brands GMAT to be overhauled, shorter version with new data insights from Q4 IPL 2023 opening match witnessed a 40% fall in number of TV advertisers



ASCI's new draft guidelines "While fierce pressure in education is a reality, advertising must not perpetuate this problem. normalise it or exploit student and parental vulnerability. Based on our Ed-Next study, such issues were identified, and post extensive consultation with different stakeholders, we are now issuing the updated guidelines," he added.