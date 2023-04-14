GMAT to be overhauled, shorter version to be launched in December



Global CEO of Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), Joy Jones, was quoted as saying in the newspaper that the new format of the test, "GMAT Focus Edition," will be launched in December 2023, and the older version of the test will be phased out in the first quarter of 2024. An overhaul of the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) is under consideration. The changes will include the removal of the "analytical writing assessment" section and the introduction of "data insights", The Times of India (TOI) has reported.

New changes in GMAT

With the introduction of "data insights" along with the quantitative and verbal reasoning sections, the GMAT will become a more concise assessment in which some "non-essential items" will be removed.



He said that each section of the exam will be made more concise while maintaining the integrity of the performance that business schools expect from the candidates. Jones added that questions on data insights would be taken from some of our previous content on integrated reasoning and data sufficiency.

Also Read IIM Ahmedabad ranked top MBA college in India, followed by IIM-B, IIM-K India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Stumps: Lyon's 8-64 demolishes IND to 163 IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia beat India by 9 wickets Are B-schools losing their relevance? What is credit score? Why is it important? IPL 2023 opening match witnessed a 40% fall in number of TV advertisers

What is GMAT?

The GMAT assessment is a computer adaptive test specific analytical, writing, quantitative, verbal, and reading skills in written English. The test is used as a benchmark for admissions into top business schools worldwide. Generally, candidates aspiring to do a Masters in Business Administration take this test. It was first conducted 70 years ago, in 1953.





How were the changes decided? Over 7,700 programmes in 2,400 universities and colleges recognise the GMAT scores and accept the same for admissions to business education at various levels. Over 170 colleges and universities in India accept GMAT scores to determine eligibility.





What has the GMAC CEO said about the changes? The changes have been made based on surveys of over 60 partner business schools and 5,400 students, discussions with market development teams and input from industry experts were also collected to implement the changes.