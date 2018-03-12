News on Markets
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
Benchmark indices gain 1.8%, most in 20 months
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sebi asks Bata India to probe suspected earnings leak on WhatsApp
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) asked Bata India to probe the leak of its December 2015 quarter earnings on ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Suzlon shares gain over 3% on bagging 75 Mw Maharashtra wind energy project
On NSE, shares of the company ended at Rs 11.35, up 3.18 per cent
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Andhra Bank stocks sink to 15-year low amid ED probe involving ex-director
The CBI had filed a complaint in the case last year in October
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sensex ends over 600 points higher, Nifty above 10,400 mark on global cues
All that happened in the markets today.
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
PSU banks lost Rs 900-billion market-cap in one month post PNB scam
In past one month, the Nifty PSU Bank index tanked 20% against 1.6% decline in the Nifty 50 index.
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
India's equity market-cap to hit $6.1 trillion by 2027: Morgan Stanley
The research house also expects the market-cap of Asian equities (combined) to double to $56 trillion over the next 10 years
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
USL faces headwind as concerns over GST on extra neutral alcohol remain
While the stock has gained, analysts say investors should be cautious, given regulatory headwinds and valuations
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Shrimp exporting companies fall up to 8% after US hikes anti-dumping duty
Waterbase (down 8% at Rs 271), Avanti Feeds (4.4% at Rs 2,254) and Apex Frozen Foods (3.3% at Rs 631) were down up to 8% on the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Aarti Drugs falls 6% as Tarapur unit impacted by explosion
The stock dipped 6% to Rs 528 on the BSE in otherwise firm market.
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
From test to income clause: How Sebi can save small investors from F&O risk
Market regulator might introduce income and education criteria to ensure gullible investors stay away from the high-risk ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nifty PSU Bank hits fresh 19-month low; 8 banks hit respective 5-year lows
Andhra Bank, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India and Canara Bank were down more than 3% on ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
IT shares in focus; Tech Mahindra, Mastek hits fresh 52-week high
Mindtree, Hexaware Technologies, Sonata Software, Mastek and Zen Technologies have rallied more than 10% in past one month ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Andhra Bank hits 14-yr low as ED files chargesheet against ex-bank official
The stock tanked 13% to Rs 33.60 on the BSE in intra-day deal, quoting at its lowest level since May 17, 2004.
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nifty50 can dip below 10,000 mark soon: Angel Broking
Market outlook and trading calls by Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives, Angel Broking
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Buy BASF, M&M, L&T Finance Holdings: Prabhudas Lilladher
Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
PNB scam: Are public sector banks good contra bets in Indian markets?
Long-term track record of Nifty Bank index and banking sector funds shows, investors who continue to repose faith in the sector ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
India's below-par performance continues in March, markets fall 2.5%
The fall in the Indian market was triggered by a global risk-off amid rising US bond yields
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Street signs: CIL sees investor churn, big investors buy Himadri, and more
The activity in the primary market has gathered steam with as many as a six companies expected to launch their initial public ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Time for deep correction? We can see 50% being chopped off peak prices
Nifty and the Sensex, are trading at the price-to-earnings ratio (PE) of 25. That's well above their long-term mean/median levels ...