Friday, February 06, 2026 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Physicswallah falls 4% after Q3 results; 20% down from IPO listing price

Physicswallah falls 4% after Q3 results; 20% down from IPO listing price

Physicswallah had reported a 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its net profit to 102.3 crore compared to ₹76.7 crore in the year-ago period

PhysicsWallah

PhysicsWallah Q3 results

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Physicswallah share price today: Shares of edtech major Physicswallah fell around 4 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹116.61 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported its quarterly earnings for the October to December quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q3FY26). 
 
Around 01:30 PM, Physicswallah's share price was trading 3.33 per cent lower at ₹117.51 compared to the previous session's close of ₹121.56 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was down 0.32 per cent at 25,560 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹33,632 crore. The recently listed stock has slipped around 28 per cent from its all-time high of ₹161.99 touched on its listing day, November 18, 2025.
 

Physicswallah Q3 results highlights

In the Q3FY26, Physicswallah had reported a 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its net profit to 102.3 crore compared to ₹76.7 crore in the year-ago period. In the previous quarter (Q2FY26), the company had posted a profit of ₹69. crore, according to regulatory filings. 
 
The company posted a revenue from operations of ₹1,082.4 crore, up 34 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹809.7 crore in the December 2024 quarter. It has reported a revenue of ₹1,051.2 crore in the previous quarter. 
 
Physicswallah's total expenses increased by 33 per cent to ₹979.9 crore in Q3FY26 compared to ₹738.3 crore in the year-ago period. 

Also Read

Nifty and Sensex LIVE Updates, Friday

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat after RBI policy; IT, PSU banks drag; FMCG shares gain

MRF Tyres

MRF Q3FY26 result: Profit more than doubles to ₹692 cr, dividend declared

ITC, Godfrey Phillips shares zoom up to 12% backed by heavy volumes in Friday's trade.

ITC jumps over 5%, may log biggest single-day gain in 5 yrs; Godfrey up 12%

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Fractal Analytics IPO to open on Feb 9: GMP up 6%; should you subscribe?

Aavas Financiers

AAVAS Financiers hits 52-week low, stock slips 7% post Q3 results

 
"The company’s online business continued to gain strong traction, registering over 3.96 million enrollments in 9M FY26, a 20 per cent increase compared to 9M FY25. Offline enrollments grew by 36 per cent Y-o-Y in 9M FY26, through PW’s nationwide network of 318 centres as of December 31, 2025," the company said in its filings.
 
According to the company, the growth has been driven by an expanding user base and supported by a diversified portfolio, including AI-powered products, value-added services, crash courses, and offline batches across segments such as Civil Services Examinations, Other Government Exams, Chartered Accountancy, etc.
 
Additionally, the company also announced an investment of ₹1.5 crore to acquire a 50 per cent stake in health and wellness company Kay Wellness. The purpose of the investment is to support corporate requirements and undertake certain strategic initiatives. 
 
The edtech major also approved the incorporation of a new subsidiary called Physicswallah Student Housing to provide hostel facilities to students enrolled with the PW Group across applicable cities. 

More From This Section

Bharti Hexacom share price today

Bharti Hexacom share price jumps 6% as Q3 net profit rises 82% YoY

RBI

RBI holds repo rate at 5.25%; here's what it means for markets, key sectors

Dividend stocks

Dividend bonanza! Hero MotoCorp, RVNL, 32 other stocks go ex-date next week

Aditi Nayar

RBI Policy: A prolonged pause on rates may already be underway

Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences shares jump 8% as Q3 profit surges 86% YoY

Topics : Stock Market Today Buzzing stocks EdTech Markets Q3 results BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayITC Share PriceQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance