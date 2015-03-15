-
July 19, 2015, Sunday
Looking forward to Windows 10
Here's what to expect from Microsoft's latest operating system
July 19, 2015, Sunday
Shopping for groceries made easier
PepperTap lets you shop for vegetables, dairy, snacks et al from the comfort of your couch
July 12, 2015, Sunday
Sennheiser Urbanite XL Wireless: Bigger and better
Good looks, decent performance and a long-lasting battery define this pair of wireless headphones
July 05, 2015, Sunday
Taj Rummy: Install at your own risk
Playing outside under the sun during breezy winter afternoons are now a thing of the past. Our newfound love for technology and ...
July 05, 2015, Sunday
Apple Music: So far, so good
Apple Music, launched sometime last month, was the Cupertino-based tech giant's belated entry into the streaming space. Let's ...
June 22, 2015, Monday
LG G Watch Urbane: Good looks but software still a work in progress
The Android Wear watch that could give the Apple Watch a run for its money
June 21, 2015, Sunday
Carrom Live!: Fun but cumbersome
Carrom is a simple board game, something that makes it a perfect mount for smartphones. Need a time out? Why not knock a few ...
June 18, 2015, Thursday
Google's Nest targeting 'thoughtful' homes with new products
Google's Nest Labs is releasing new versions of its surveillance-video camera and talking smoke detector as part of its attempt ...
May 31, 2015, Sunday
Take a trip down Polaroid lane with Fujifilm's Instax Mini 8
A little expensive but then you get to relive an era of photography
May 10, 2015, Sunday
Practo: Yours healthily
Practo is a health care app that enables you to find doctors and book appointments at the click of a button
May 10, 2015, Sunday
Pay for dinner with your phone
Ruplee, developed by iPay Solutions, is a new way to dine out. This app lets you dine cashless at collaborating eating joints. ...
May 09, 2015, Saturday
Wireless keyboard from another era
Typewriters might have faded into oblivion a while ago, but they still possess an inescapable old-world charm for some users
May 03, 2015, Sunday
XIAOMI Mi BAND: Best bargain ever
The Mi Band works with devices running on at least Android 4.4 or iOS 7.0 but does not have a display
April 19, 2015, Sunday
PES 2015: For a realistic on-field experience
If you're into soccer, you probably know there are mainly two kinds of players - and no, I don't mean good ones and bad ones. I'm ...
April 03, 2015, Friday
Meet the underdogs...
BS puts to test a few devices from lesser known brands to see how they stand up to the biggies
March 23, 2015, Monday
Olympus launches latest mirror-less camera E-M5 Mark II
Priced at Rs 74,990, the camera is 40% lighter and it comes with a splash-proof, dust-proof and freeze-proof body
March 22, 2015, Sunday
The World Cup in 4K
Watching a broadcast in four times the HD resolution with TATASky's 4K set-top box is a lot more enjoyable, but only if you own a ...
March 22, 2015, Sunday
World Cup fun in Teen Patti
Teen Patti by Octro brings the card game to your mobile. The app lets you play Teen Patti with strangers and Facebook friends. It ...
March 21, 2015, Saturday
Apple to bring in 'revamped TV' with App store, Siri in June
A report has said that Apple may bring in a "revamped Apple TV" at its World Wide Developers Conference in June.Apple's revamped ...
March 15, 2015, Sunday
Virtual view of houses before you pick a home
The combination of app and headgear helps a potential buyer or tenant get a near-real experience of a house that she is looking ...
