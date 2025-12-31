WhatsApp Web may soon unify status and channels under new 'Updates' tab

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesign for WhatsApp Web that will bring status updates and channels together under a single Updates tab. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the change is aimed at offering WhatsApp Web users a more consistent and simplified way to access broadcast content in one place.
WhatsApp has already unified updates and channels under the Updates tab on its mobile app, and the change is now expanding to the web version as well.
WhatsApp’s redesigned ‘Updates’ tab for web
According to the report, this new tab will be called Updates, the same name already used on WhatsApp for iOS and Android. The idea is to keep the experience consistent across devices, making it easier for users to find broadcast content in one place. Using the same naming across platforms is also expected to reduce confusion for users who switch between their phone and computer.
In the new layout on WhatsApp Web, the Updates tab will show status updates at the top. These status updates will appear with thumbnail previews, allowing users to quickly scan recent posts without opening each one.
Below the status section, users will see a combined list of channels. This will include both the channels they already follow and the ones they manage themselves. Keeping everything in one list means users won’t have to move between different sections to find their channels.
Further down the Updates tab, WhatsApp will add a suggestions section. Here, users will see recommended channels they may want to follow. This section is designed to help users discover new content without needing to search for it. From the same area, users will also be able to access the channel directory, similar to the current Channels tab.
As per the report, when a user clicks on a channel, its updates will open in a side panel on the web client. This view will display all posts shared in that channel in one place. The layout is similar to what WhatsApp already offers on the Mac app, where the Updates tab has been available for some time.