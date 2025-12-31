Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung may launch 'Brain Health' feature to detect early signs of dementia

Samsung may launch 'Brain Health' feature to detect early signs of dementia

Samsung is reportedly preparing a new Brain Health feature that could use phone and wearable data to flag early cognitive changes and offer preventative insights

Samsung Brain Health

Samsung’s anticipated Brain Health feature is expected to analyse sleep patterns alongside voice and movement data to help detect early signs of cognitive decline

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung may soon introduce a new health-focused feature called “Brain Health”, which is designed to detect early signs of cognitive decline using data collected from smartphones and wearables. According to a report by Android Authority, citing South Korean news outlet Chosun Biz, the company is expected to announce the service at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.
 
The report stated that the feature will analyse everyday behavioural data such as voice patterns, walking gait, and sleep activity to identify changes in cognitive function. The aim is to detect early indicators of conditions such as dementia before symptoms become more obvious. 
 
  Samsung first announced that it is working on cognitive health tracking earlier this year, saying it was developing technology that could monitor changes in mental function over time. At the time, the company also mentioned analysing factors such as typing behaviour, message patterns and app usage, though the latest report does not confirm whether those inputs will be part of the final product.

According to the report, Brain Health will be able to offer preventative insights when early signs of cognitive decline are detected. It may also alert caregivers in case of emergencies. In addition, Samsung is said to be working on personalised cognitive training programs that could help users maintain or improve mental performance. These are expected to function similarly to brain training exercises seen in dedicated cognitive training apps and games.
  Samsung reportedly plans to process data on-device and use its Knox security platform to protect sensitive health information. This approach would limit how much personal data is shared externally, which is particularly important for health-related insights.
 
While the service is said to be close to completion, Samsung has not confirmed when Brain Health will be made available to users. The company is reportedly conducting clinical validation with medical institutions before finalising a public rollout.
 

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

