Google Doodle today: Google celebrates festive countdown to 2026 in style

New Year's Eve Google Doodle: Google celebrated the excitement of the final countdown with a unique New Year's Eve 2025 Doodle as the world prepares to welcome 2026. The joyous artwork, which appears on Google's homepage in many areas, reminds people that a new year is quickly approaching and marks the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of another.
New Year's Eve is still one of the most eagerly awaited Google Doodles, which have long been recognised for commemorating significant holidays, historical turning points, and cultural icons.
Google Doodle celebrating the New Year 2026
Shimmering glittery gold letters make up the usual Google logo. 2025 is written in sparkling silver balloon numbers in the centre. When you hover your cursor over them, they switch to 2026.
Like large helium balloons, the number is positioned over the logo. Two party poppers with white and gold stripes explode with purple and gold streamers at the bottom centre. Confetti and small stars are also flying out of it.
With balloons, sparkle, and flying ornaments, the entire design conjures up images of a midnight celebration as Google ushers in 2026.
“This annual Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve across the world, when billions of people gather with friends and family to reflect on the past year and welcome the new one. Soon, the clock will strike midnight to officially mark the start of 2026!” According to the official description of Google Doodle.
Significance of Google Doodle
In 1998, Google launched its first Doodle as a straightforward out-of-office notice. It revealed that Sergey Brin and Larry Page, the founders, were at the Burning Man festival.
In the 25 years that have passed since then, doodles have developed into a worldwide art form that honours significant individuals, civilisations, historical moments, and events. As of the present, Google has produced over 5,000 Doodles.
For France's Bastille Day in 2000, Google unveiled its first international Doodle. Different Doodles arise concurrently all across the world these days. Every one of them captures the customs and celebrations of that area. The Halloween Doodle debuted in animation in 2000.