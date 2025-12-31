Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Doodle today: Google celebrates festive countdown to 2026 in style

Google Doodle today: Google celebrates festive countdown to 2026 in style

Today, Google Doodle features a joyous piece of art to celebrate the New Year 2026. Google Doodles have developed into an art form over time, representing global cultural moments and events

Google Doodle New Year 2026

Google Doodle New Year 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New Year's Eve Google Doodle: Google celebrated the excitement of the final countdown with a unique New Year's Eve 2025 Doodle as the world prepares to welcome 2026. The joyous artwork, which appears on Google's homepage in many areas, reminds people that a new year is quickly approaching and marks the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of another.
 
New Year's Eve is still one of the most eagerly awaited Google Doodles, which have long been recognised for commemorating significant holidays, historical turning points, and cultural icons.

Google Doodle celebrating the New Year 2026

Shimmering glittery gold letters make up the usual Google logo. 2025 is written in sparkling silver balloon numbers in the centre. When you hover your cursor over them, they switch to 2026.
 
 
Like large helium balloons, the number is positioned over the logo. Two party poppers with white and gold stripes explode with purple and gold streamers at the bottom centre. Confetti and small stars are also flying out of it.
 
With balloons, sparkle, and flying ornaments, the entire design conjures up images of a midnight celebration as Google ushers in 2026.

Also Read

New Year resolutions

Why New Year's resolutions fail, and how to make them actually stick

Maharashtra

Maharashtra allows eateries, bars to stay open till 5 am on New Year's Eve

Food delivery

Why food delivery and qcommerce services may be disrupted on New Year's Eve

Bank holiday on New Year Day on January 1, 2026

Are banks open or closed on New Year's Day, Jan 1? Here's state-wise update

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Too drunk to drive? Telangana gig workers offer free New Year rides

 
“This annual Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve across the world, when billions of people gather with friends and family to reflect on the past year and welcome the new one. Soon, the clock will strike midnight to officially mark the start of 2026!” According to the official description of Google Doodle. 

Significance of Google Doodle

In 1998, Google launched its first Doodle as a straightforward out-of-office notice. It revealed that Sergey Brin and Larry Page, the founders, were at the Burning Man festival.
 
In the 25 years that have passed since then, doodles have developed into a worldwide art form that honours significant individuals, civilisations, historical moments, and events. As of the present, Google has produced over 5,000 Doodles.
 
For France's Bastille Day in 2000, Google unveiled its first international Doodle. Different Doodles arise concurrently all across the world these days. Every one of them captures the customs and celebrations of that area. The Halloween Doodle debuted in animation in 2000.    ALSO READ: Create festive magic: Best AI prompts keep your New Year's picture perfect 
Doodles made their VR debut later in 2018 with a 360-degree video honouring director Georges Méliès. Google produced its first AI-powered Doodle for musician Johann Sebastian Bach a year later, in 2019.   ALSO READ: Are banks open or closed on New Year's Day, Jan 1? Here's state-wise update
 
 
   

More From This Section

bandar apna dost, youtube channel

This Indian YouTube channel earned ₹38 cr through AI-generated videos

WhatsApp's redesigned ‘Updates' tab for web

WhatsApp Web may soon unify status and channels under new 'Updates' tab

Samsung Brain Health

Samsung may launch 'Brain Health' feature to detect early signs of dementia

POCO M8 5G

POCO is set to launch M8 5G smartphone in India on Jan 8: What to expect

AI prompts for your New Year 2026

Create festive magic: Best AI prompts keep your New Year's picture perfect

Topics : New Year Google Doodle New Year's Day New Year's Eve New Year Eve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayCBSE 2026 Exam PostponedDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateBank Holiday
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon