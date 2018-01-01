JUST IN
Britannia Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500825 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: BRITANNIA ISIN Code: INE216A01022
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 4889.95 49.30
(1.02%)
OPEN

4885.85

 HIGH

4893.90

 LOW

4824.95
NSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar 4884.95 43.15
(0.89%)
OPEN

4875.00

 HIGH

4895.00

 LOW

4820.75
About Britannia Industries Ltd.

Britannia Industries Ltd

Britannia Industries Limited (BIL) is a major player in the Indian Foods market with leadership position in Bakery category. Its brand portfolio includes Tiger, Marie Gold, Good Day, 50:50 and Treat. The Company was born in 21st March of the year 1918 as a public limited company. The Company's plants are situated in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Uttarakhand. In 1921, it became the first comp...> More

Britannia Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   58,704
EPS - TTM () [*S] 74.96
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 65.23
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   1100.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.45
Book Value / Share () [*S] 227.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 21.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Britannia Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2567.48 2281.97 12.51
Other Income 36.09 37.27 -3.17
Total Income 2603.57 2319.24 12.26
Total Expenses 2169.1 1967.76 10.23
Operating Profit 434.47 351.48 23.61
Net Profit 263.65 220.44 19.6
Equity Capital 24.01 24 -
Britannia Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind. Unilever 1314.95 1.10 284620.92
Godrej Consumer 1082.20 0.81 73730.28
Nestle India 7607.35 -0.56 73350.07
Britannia Inds. 4889.95 1.02 58703.85
Dabur India 327.75 0.29 57733.16
Marico 308.45 0.34 39814.73
P & G Hygiene 9402.00 0.25 30518.89
Britannia Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.70
Banks/FIs 0.26
FIIs 17.73
Insurance 5.29
Mutual Funds 6.07
Indian Public 15.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.60
Britannia Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
22/12 Motilal Oswal Buy 4733 PDF IconDetails
16/11 HDFC Securities Buy 4750 PDF IconDetails
10/08 Reliance Securities Buy 4175 PDF IconDetails
07/03 Motilal Oswal Not Rated 3091 PDF IconDetails
24/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 3353 PDF IconDetails
Britannia Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.15% -1.19% -0.01% -0.95%
1 Month 2.59% 5.25% -1.62% -0.92%
3 Month 0.63% 0.60% 1.55% 0.91%
6 Month 13.23% 13.91% 4.93% 4.27%
1 Year 56.54% 58.67% 16.58% 16.04%
3 Year 122.24% 122.11% 16.64% 18.29%

Britannia Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4824.95
4893.90
Week Low/High 4788.40
4939.00
Month Low/High 4697.00
5057.00
YEAR Low/High 3052.00
5057.00
All TIME Low/High 6.67
5057.00

