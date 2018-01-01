You are here » Home
Britannia Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500825
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: BRITANNIA
|ISIN Code: INE216A01022
|
BSE
LIVE
14:05 | 12 Mar
|
4889.95
|
49.30
(1.02%)
|
OPEN
4885.85
|
HIGH
4893.90
|
LOW
4824.95
|
NSE
LIVE
13:55 | 12 Mar
|
4884.95
|
43.15
(0.89%)
|
OPEN
4875.00
|
HIGH
4895.00
|
LOW
4820.75
About Britannia Industries Ltd.
Britannia Industries Ltd
Britannia Industries Limited (BIL) is a major player in the Indian Foods market with leadership position in Bakery category. Its brand portfolio includes Tiger, Marie Gold, Good Day, 50:50 and Treat. The Company was born in 21st March of the year 1918 as a public limited company. The Company's plants are situated in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Uttarakhand. In 1921, it became the first comp...
Britannia Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Britannia Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Britannia Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2567.48
|2281.97
|12.51
|Other Income
|36.09
|37.27
|-3.17
|Total Income
|2603.57
|2319.24
|12.26
|Total Expenses
|2169.1
|1967.76
|10.23
|Operating Profit
|434.47
|351.48
|23.61
|Net Profit
|263.65
|220.44
|19.6
|Equity Capital
|24.01
|24
| -
Britannia Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Britannia Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Britannia Industries Ltd - Research Reports
Britannia Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.15%
|-1.19%
|-0.01%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|2.59%
|5.25%
|-1.62%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|0.63%
|0.60%
|1.55%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|13.23%
|13.91%
|4.93%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|56.54%
|58.67%
|16.58%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|122.24%
|122.11%
|16.64%
|18.29%
Britannia Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4824.95
|
|4893.90
|Week Low/High
|4788.40
|
|4939.00
|Month Low/High
|4697.00
|
|5057.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3052.00
|
|5057.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.67
|
|5057.00
Quick Links for Britannia Industries: