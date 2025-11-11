Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks to Watch today: Vi, Bajaj Finance, Emami, Ather, Britannia, Glenmark

Stocks to Watch today: Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Finance, Emami, Ather Energy, Britannia Industries and Glenmark Pharma are among the stocks to watch today, November 11, 2025

stocks to watch today

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, November 11, 2025: Indian equities are expected to open higher on Tuesday, supported by positive global cues and optimism over the country’s potential trade deal with the US.
 
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 28 points at 25,723 as of 7:45 AM.
 
Stock markets in Asia advanced, taking overnight cues from Wall Street, as stocks rallied on optimism that an end to the longest-ever US government shutdown is near. South Korea's Kospi was up over 2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was higher by 0.65 per cent. 
 
 
Equity markets in the US closed higher on Monday, with the focus back on the strong earnings season. The S&P 500 index closed up by 1.54 per cent, and tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.2 per cent. 
 
US President Donald Trump said he would eventually reduce the tariff rate on Indian goods, adding that the US was getting "pretty close" to a trade deal. 

Back home, on Monday, the BSE Sensex settled 319.07 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 83,535.35, while the Nifty50 fell 82.05 points or 0.32 per cent to end at 25,574.35.

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: 

September quarter results

Vodafone Idea: The telecom major narrowed its consolidated net loss to ₹5,584 crore during the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26) from ₹7,176 crore in the same period last year (Q2FY25).
 
Bajaj Finance: The company a 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in standalone net profit to ₹4,251 crore in Q2FY26 due to higher loan loss provisions and absence of exceptional gain accrued during the same period of last year.
 
Emami: The FMCG firm reported a 30.2 per cent Y-o-Y drop in net profit to ₹148.35 crore for Q2FY26 due to temporary trade disruption in anticipation of a GST rate cut and excessive rains that impacted some product categories.
 
Ather Energy: The Electric scooter maker reported total income of ₹940.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, up 57 per cent from a year earlier and 40 per cent from the previous quarter, driven by steady volume growth and stable pricing. 
 
Bajaj Consumer Care: The FMCG firm reported a 33 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹42.3 crore in Q2, helped by higher sales. Its consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹265.27 crore compared to ₹233.98 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
Kalpataru: Mumbai-based real estate developer's profit for Q2FY26 declined 81.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5.4 crore. Its revenue from operations in the quarter stood at ₹793.8 crore, up 56.8 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Jindal Stainless: The company reported a 32 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit, attributable to owners, in the second quarter to ₹806.94 crore. 
 
Hudco: Housing and Urban Development Corporation reported a 3 per cent rise in net profit to ₹710 crore for the September quarter. The state-owned company had earned a net profit of ₹689 crore in the year-ago period.

Other stocks in focus 

Tata Motors PV: Tata Motors (TML Commercial Vehicles) will debut on the BSE and NSE on November 12, following the completion of its Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the company said. 
 
Britannia Industries: Top executive Varun Berry has resigned as vice-chairman, managing director, and chief executive officer (CEO) after 13 years of being in senior positions at the firm. 
 
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Glenmark Speciality, a subsidiary of the company, secured China's NMPA approval for RYALTRIS nasal spray to treat moderate-to-severe allergic rhinitis in adults and children. 
 
Alkem Laboratories: The company's Baddi facility successfully completed an EU GMP inspection by the German Health Authority from November 4 to 10, 2025, with no critical or major observations.
 
Syrma SGS Technology: The company signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 60 per cent majority stake in Elcome Integrated Systems, a defence and maritime electronics firm specialising in advanced systems and mission-critical technologies.
 
RVNL: The company received a ₹144.45 crore South Central Railway order for upgrading OHE to a 2x25kV system in the Ramgundam-Kazipet section, to be executed within 18 months.
 
Vikran Engineering: The company received a Letter of Award worth ₹1,641.91 crore from Carbonminus Maharashtra One Private Limited for developing 505 MWAC solar power projects under MSEDCL’s LIS scheme across Maharashtra.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

