JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Can Fin Homes Ltd

Can Fin Homes Ltd.

BSE: 511196 Sector: Financials
NSE: CANFINHOME ISIN Code: INE477A01020
BSE LIVE 15:03 | 12 Mar 515.65 8.15
(1.61%)
OPEN

513.00

 HIGH

524.15

 LOW

511.25
NSE LIVE 14:51 | 12 Mar 517.55 10.25
(2.02%)
OPEN

512.00

 HIGH

524.90

 LOW

511.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 513.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 507.50
VOLUME 34327
52-Week high 666.60
52-Week low 376.00
P/E 23.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6,866
Buy Price 515.65
Buy Qty 73.00
Sell Price 516.35
Sell Qty 254.00
OPEN 513.00
CLOSE 507.50
VOLUME 34327
52-Week high 666.60
52-Week low 376.00
P/E 23.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6,866
Buy Price 515.65
Buy Qty 73.00
Sell Price 516.35
Sell Qty 254.00

About Can Fin Homes Ltd.

Can Fin Homes Ltd

Can Fin Homes Ltd is engaged in the business of housing finance. The Company offers a range of products on housing such as, loans for home purchase, home construction, home improvement / extension, site purchase, as well as non-housing finance. They have also has introduced a scheme for home insurance to the existing as well as prospective borrowers of home loans. The company has an all India pres...> More

Can Fin Homes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6,866
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.10
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.39
Book Value / Share () [*S] 89.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Can Fin Homes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 392.1 349.64 12.14
Other Income 2.73 -
Total Income 394.83 349.64 12.92
Total Expenses 29.22 24.47 19.41
Operating Profit 365.61 325.17 12.44
Net Profit 80.1 59.6 34.4
Equity Capital 26.62 26.62 -
> More on Can Fin Homes Ltd Financials Results

Can Fin Homes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Reliance Capital 431.00 4.93 10891.37
Manappuram Fin. 104.20 1.61 8773.12
I D F C 50.10 2.04 7997.71
Can Fin Homes 515.65 1.61 6865.88
Capital First 642.95 -0.05 6363.28
Equitas Holdings 142.00 1.87 4831.83
Indian Energy Ex 1440.45 0.07 4368.88
> More on Can Fin Homes Ltd Peer Group

Can Fin Homes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.44
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.07
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.50
Indian Public 31.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 35.32
> More on Can Fin Homes Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Can Fin Homes Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
29/01 Centrum Broking Outperform 443 PDF IconDetails
17/10 CD Equisearch Accumulate 549 PDF IconDetails
22/07 Equirus Securities Reduce 3145 PDF IconDetails
15/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 1253 PDF IconDetails
12/07 CD Equisearch Buy 1218 PDF IconDetails
> More on Can Fin Homes Ltd Research Reports

Can Fin Homes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.48% -3.69% 0.43% -0.64%
1 Month 4.77% 11.79% -1.19% -0.61%
3 Month 10.32% 7.52% 2.00% 1.23%
6 Month -9.42% -9.56% 5.39% 4.60%
1 Year 30.37% 33.25% 17.09% 16.41%
3 Year 320.42% 324.12% 17.15% 18.67%

Can Fin Homes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 511.25
524.15
Week Low/High 488.10
555.00
Month Low/High 463.00
555.00
YEAR Low/High 376.00
667.00
All TIME Low/High 2.02
667.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Can Fin Homes: