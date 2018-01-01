Can Fin Homes Ltd.
|BSE: 511196
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CANFINHOME
|ISIN Code: INE477A01020
|BSE LIVE 15:03 | 12 Mar
|515.65
|
8.15
(1.61%)
|
OPEN
513.00
|
HIGH
524.15
|
LOW
511.25
|NSE LIVE 14:51 | 12 Mar
|517.55
|
10.25
(2.02%)
|
OPEN
512.00
|
HIGH
524.90
|
LOW
511.20
About Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Can Fin Homes Ltd is engaged in the business of housing finance. The Company offers a range of products on housing such as, loans for home purchase, home construction, home improvement / extension, site purchase, as well as non-housing finance. They have also has introduced a scheme for home insurance to the existing as well as prospective borrowers of home loans. The company has an all India pres...> More
Can Fin Homes Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6,866
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|22.32
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.10
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.39
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|89.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.77
News
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
Can Fin Homes Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
Can Fin Homes Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
Can Fin Homes Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|392.1
|349.64
|12.14
|Other Income
|2.73
|-
|Total Income
|394.83
|349.64
|12.92
|Total Expenses
|29.22
|24.47
|19.41
|Operating Profit
|365.61
|325.17
|12.44
|Net Profit
|80.1
|59.6
|34.4
|Equity Capital
|26.62
|26.62
|-
Can Fin Homes Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Reliance Capital
|431.00
|4.93
|10891.37
|Manappuram Fin.
|104.20
|1.61
|8773.12
|I D F C
|50.10
|2.04
|7997.71
|Can Fin Homes
|515.65
|1.61
|6865.88
|Capital First
|642.95
|-0.05
|6363.28
|Equitas Holdings
|142.00
|1.87
|4831.83
|Indian Energy Ex
|1440.45
|0.07
|4368.88
Can Fin Homes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Can Fin Homes Ltd - Research Reports
Can Fin Homes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.48%
|-3.69%
|0.43%
|-0.64%
|1 Month
|4.77%
|11.79%
|-1.19%
|-0.61%
|3 Month
|10.32%
|7.52%
|2.00%
|1.23%
|6 Month
|-9.42%
|-9.56%
|5.39%
|4.60%
|1 Year
|30.37%
|33.25%
|17.09%
|16.41%
|3 Year
|320.42%
|324.12%
|17.15%
|18.67%
Can Fin Homes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|511.25
|
|524.15
|Week Low/High
|488.10
|
|555.00
|Month Low/High
|463.00
|
|555.00
|YEAR Low/High
|376.00
|
|667.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.02
|
|667.00
