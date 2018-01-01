Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is one of the largest sugar manufacturer with 22,500 TCD cane crushing capacity. Their plants are located at Ramgarh, Jawaharpur and Nigohi in Uttar Pradesh with the production capacity of 7,500 TCD each. Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd was established in 1935 by Jaidayal Dalmia. In the year 1939, the cement unit ...> More