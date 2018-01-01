You are here » Home
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500097
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: DALMIASUG
|ISIN Code: INE495A01022
|
BSE
LIVE
13:44 | 12 Mar
|
75.15
|
-2.00
(-2.59%)
|
OPEN
77.50
|
HIGH
77.60
|
LOW
72.85
|
NSE
LIVE
13:35 | 12 Mar
|
74.85
|
-1.10
(-1.45%)
|
OPEN
77.00
|
HIGH
77.35
|
LOW
73.00
About Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is one of the largest sugar manufacturer with 22,500 TCD cane crushing capacity. Their plants are located at Ramgarh, Jawaharpur and Nigohi in Uttar Pradesh with the production capacity of 7,500 TCD each.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd was established in 1935 by Jaidayal Dalmia. In the year 1939, the cement unit
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
More on Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|602.96
|482.06
|25.08
|Other Income
|8.52
|5.55
|53.51
|Total Income
|611.48
|487.61
|25.4
|Total Expenses
|513.25
|369.86
|38.77
|Operating Profit
|98.23
|117.75
|-16.58
|Net Profit
|54.24
|48.5
|11.84
|Equity Capital
|16.19
|16.19
| -
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd - Research Reports
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-24.47%
|-25.89%
|-0.07%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-32.21%
|-31.83%
|-1.68%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-47.13%
|-46.93%
|1.49%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-53.53%
|-52.23%
|4.86%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-58.41%
|-58.92%
|16.50%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|293.46%
|271.46%
|16.56%
|18.24%
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|72.85
|
|77.60
|Week Low/High
|72.85
|
|102.00
|Month Low/High
|72.85
|
|114.00
|YEAR Low/High
|72.85
|
|193.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.00
|
|620.00
Quick Links for Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries: