Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500097 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: DALMIASUG ISIN Code: INE495A01022
BSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 75.15 -2.00
(-2.59%)
OPEN

77.50

 HIGH

77.60

 LOW

72.85
NSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar 74.85 -1.10
(-1.45%)
OPEN

77.00

 HIGH

77.35

 LOW

73.00
OPEN 77.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 77.15
VOLUME 49868
52-Week high 193.35
52-Week low 72.85
P/E 3.27
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 608
Buy Price 74.70
Buy Qty 109.00
Sell Price 75.15
Sell Qty 149.00
About Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is one of the largest sugar manufacturer with 22,500 TCD cane crushing capacity. Their plants are located at Ramgarh, Jawaharpur and Nigohi in Uttar Pradesh with the production capacity of 7,500 TCD each. Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd was established in 1935 by Jaidayal Dalmia. In the year 1939, the cement unit ...> More

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   608
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.95
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.27
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.59
Book Value / Share () [*S] 171.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 602.96 482.06 25.08
Other Income 8.52 5.55 53.51
Total Income 611.48 487.61 25.4
Total Expenses 513.25 369.86 38.77
Operating Profit 98.23 117.75 -16.58
Net Profit 54.24 48.5 11.84
Equity Capital 16.19 16.19 -
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Triven.Engg.Ind. 47.80 0.31 1232.76
Bajaj Hindusthan 9.59 -10.54 1087.12
Dhampur Sugar 152.70 4.09 1013.78
Dalmia Bharat 75.15 -2.59 608.34
Dwarikesh Sugar 27.10 -3.56 510.29
Avadh Sugar 493.50 -3.17 493.99
DCM Shriram Inds 209.70 -1.34 364.88
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.91
Banks/FIs 1.99
FIIs 0.85
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.74
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
06/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 1952 PDF IconDetails
07/11 Motilal Oswal Buy 2013 PDF IconDetails
30/03 Karvy Stock Broking Buy 805 PDF IconDetails
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -24.47% -25.89% -0.07% -1.00%
1 Month -32.21% -31.83% -1.68% -0.97%
3 Month -47.13% -46.93% 1.49% 0.86%
6 Month -53.53% -52.23% 4.86% 4.22%
1 Year -58.41% -58.92% 16.50% 15.99%
3 Year 293.46% 271.46% 16.56% 18.24%

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 72.85
77.60
Week Low/High 72.85
102.00
Month Low/High 72.85
114.00
YEAR Low/High 72.85
193.00
All TIME Low/High 6.00
620.00

