Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.

BSE: 500119 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: DHAMPURSUG ISIN Code: INE041A01016
BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 152.95 6.25
(4.26%)
OPEN

147.20

 HIGH

153.60

 LOW

147.00
NSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar 153.05 6.15
(4.19%)
OPEN

146.05

 HIGH

153.60

 LOW

146.05
About Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd

Incorporated in May '33, The Dhampur Sugar Mills (DSML) was promoted by the Goel family of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. At present, it is managed by Chairman and Executive Director V K Goel. DSML has a sugar unit at Dhampur (12 lac tca of cane), a sugar unit at Mansurpur (5 lac tca of cane), a paper unit at Sikandrabad (50 tpd), a unit of DSM Chemicals at Dhampur and a straw board unit.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,015
EPS - TTM () [*S] 46.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 4.09
Book Value / Share () [*S] 112.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 778.14 671.55 15.87
Other Income 5.51 4.71 16.99
Total Income 783.66 676.27 15.88
Total Expenses 662.28 538.71 22.94
Operating Profit 121.38 137.55 -11.76
Net Profit 64.26 52.85 21.59
Equity Capital 66.39 66.39 -
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh.Renuka Sugar 15.45 -0.64 1460.33
Triven.Engg.Ind. 47.80 0.31 1232.76
Bajaj Hindusthan 9.59 -10.54 1087.12
Dhampur Sugar 152.95 4.26 1015.44
Dalmia Bharat 75.15 -2.59 608.34
Dwarikesh Sugar 27.15 -3.38 511.23
Avadh Sugar 493.50 -3.17 493.99
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.08
Banks/FIs 0.21
FIIs 5.28
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.45
Indian Public 35.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.14
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -16.53% -20.14% -0.06% -0.91%
1 Month -26.20% -25.29% -1.68% -0.88%
3 Month -43.27% -45.10% 1.50% 0.95%
6 Month -41.56% -41.63% 4.87% 4.31%
1 Year -31.81% -32.01% 16.51% 16.08%
3 Year 291.68% 292.94% 16.57% 18.34%

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 147.00
153.60
Week Low/High 144.05
190.00
Month Low/High 144.05
218.00
YEAR Low/High 144.05
331.00
All TIME Low/High 6.48
377.00

