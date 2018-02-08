You are here » Home
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 500119
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: DHAMPURSUG
|ISIN Code: INE041A01016
|
BSE
LIVE
13:50 | 12 Mar
|
152.95
|
6.25
(4.26%)
|
OPEN
147.20
|
HIGH
153.60
|
LOW
147.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:36 | 12 Mar
|
153.05
|
6.15
(4.19%)
|
OPEN
146.05
|
HIGH
153.60
|
LOW
146.05
About Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd
Incorporated in May '33, The Dhampur Sugar Mills (DSML) was promoted by the Goel family of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. At present, it is managed by Chairman and Executive Director V K Goel.
DSML has a sugar unit at Dhampur (12 lac tca of cane), a sugar unit at Mansurpur (5 lac tca of cane), a paper unit at Sikandrabad (50 tpd), a unit of DSM Chemicals at Dhampur and a straw board unit. To part-fi...> More
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|778.14
|671.55
|15.87
|Other Income
|5.51
|4.71
|16.99
|Total Income
|783.66
|676.27
|15.88
|Total Expenses
|662.28
|538.71
|22.94
|Operating Profit
|121.38
|137.55
|-11.76
|Net Profit
|64.26
|52.85
|21.59
|Equity Capital
|66.39
|66.39
| -
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-16.53%
|-20.14%
|-0.06%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-26.20%
|-25.29%
|-1.68%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|-43.27%
|-45.10%
|1.50%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|-41.56%
|-41.63%
|4.87%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|-31.81%
|-32.01%
|16.51%
|16.08%
|3 Year
|291.68%
|292.94%
|16.57%
|18.34%
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|147.00
|
|153.60
|Week Low/High
|144.05
|
|190.00
|Month Low/High
|144.05
|
|218.00
|YEAR Low/High
|144.05
|
|331.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.48
|
|377.00
Quick Links for Dhampur Sugar Mills: