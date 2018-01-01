JUST IN
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 522163 Sector: Engineering
NSE: DIAPOWER ISIN Code: INE989C01012
BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar 11.73 -0.22
(-1.84%)
OPEN

11.86

 HIGH

12.14

 LOW

11.60
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 11.75 -0.15
(-1.26%)
OPEN

11.90

 HIGH

12.15

 LOW

11.55
About Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd.

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd is an Integrated Power Transmission and Distribution services provider and equipment manufacturer. The company provides turnkey services in T&D, manufacture's Power Cables upto 550KV, Power & Distribution Transformers upto 220KV, Transimission and Distribution Conductors upto 765KV and Transmission Towers. The company's businesses include cables and conductors,...> More

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   316
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 105.03 250.02 -57.99
Other Income 7.29 93.67 -92.22
Total Income 112.32 343.69 -67.32
Total Expenses 117.31 477.34 -75.42
Operating Profit -4.99 -133.65 96.27
Net Profit -29.71 -189.92 84.36
Equity Capital 269.71 69.03 -
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aksh Optifibre 32.55 2.36 529.46
Universal Cables 136.95 2.24 475.22
CMI 238.25 0.17 358.09
Diamond Power 11.73 -1.84 316.37
Paramount Comm. 13.95 -0.36 199.35
B.C. Power 164.20 -0.61 193.10
Birla Cable 63.50 4.96 190.50
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.41
Banks/FIs 70.73
FIIs 2.58
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 8.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.34
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.42% -7.11% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -29.97% -29.00% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -34.10% -35.44% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -56.95% -59.20% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -70.97% -71.82% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -71.25% -72.55% 17.24% 19.02%

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.60
12.14
Week Low/High 11.60
14.00
Month Low/High 11.60
17.00
YEAR Low/High 11.60
45.00
All TIME Low/High 0.42
337.00

