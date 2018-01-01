You are here » Home
» Company
» Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 522163
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: DIAPOWER
|ISIN Code: INE989C01012
|
BSE
15:51 | 12 Mar
|
11.73
|
-0.22
(-1.84%)
|
OPEN
11.86
|
HIGH
12.14
|
LOW
11.60
|
NSE
LIVE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
11.75
|
-0.15
(-1.26%)
|
OPEN
11.90
|
HIGH
12.15
|
LOW
11.55
|OPEN
|11.86
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.95
|VOLUME
|51115
|52-Week high
|44.50
|52-Week low
|11.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|316
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.73
|Sell Qty
|455.00
|OPEN
|11.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.90
|VOLUME
|156393
|52-Week high
|44.55
|52-Week low
|11.35
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|316
|Buy Price
|11.70
|Buy Qty
|1299.00
|Sell Price
|11.75
|Sell Qty
|1086.00
|OPEN
|11.86
|CLOSE
|11.95
|VOLUME
|51115
|52-Week high
|44.50
|52-Week low
|11.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|316
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.73
|Sell Qty
|455.00
|OPEN
|11.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.90
|VOLUME
|156393
|52-Week high
|44.55
|52-Week low
|11.35
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|316.37
|Buy Price
|11.70
|Buy Qty
|1299.00
|Sell Price
|11.75
|Sell Qty
|1086.00
About Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd.
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd is an Integrated Power Transmission and Distribution services provider and equipment manufacturer. The company provides turnkey services in T&D, manufacture's Power Cables upto 550KV, Power & Distribution Transformers upto 220KV, Transimission and Distribution Conductors upto 765KV and Transmission Towers.
The company's businesses include cables and conductors,...> More
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|105.03
|250.02
|-57.99
|Other Income
|7.29
|93.67
|-92.22
|Total Income
|112.32
|343.69
|-67.32
|Total Expenses
|117.31
|477.34
|-75.42
|Operating Profit
|-4.99
|-133.65
|96.27
|Net Profit
|-29.71
|-189.92
|84.36
|Equity Capital
|269.71
|69.03
| -
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.42%
|-7.11%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-29.97%
|-29.00%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-34.10%
|-35.44%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-56.95%
|-59.20%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-70.97%
|-71.82%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-71.25%
|-72.55%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.60
|
|12.14
|Week Low/High
|11.60
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|11.60
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.60
|
|45.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.42
|
|337.00
Quick Links for Diamond Power Infrastructure: