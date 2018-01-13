JUST IN
Duke Offshore Ltd.

BSE: 531471 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE397G01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 78.10 1.10
(1.43%)
OPEN

75.30

 HIGH

78.95

 LOW

75.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Duke Offshore Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Duke Offshore Ltd.

Duke Offshore Ltd

Duke Offshore was promoted by George A Duke, Komal G Duke and Avik G Duke as a private limited company in Dec.'85 and was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'94. The company started as a diving and underwater engineering company offering specialised underwater inspection services to the offshore oil industry. It expanded its operations into hook-up and commissioning of offshore oil...> More

Duke Offshore Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   39
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.41
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 190.49
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.30
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.93
Duke Offshore Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.3 2.49 32.53
Other Income 0.05 -
Total Income 3.3 2.54 29.92
Total Expenses 1.53 0.51 200
Operating Profit 1.77 2.03 -12.81
Net Profit 1.22 1.75 -30.29
Equity Capital 4.93 4.93 -
Duke Offshore Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alphageo (India) 748.55 -1.51 476.08
Jindal Drilling 153.75 0.20 445.57
Dolphin Offshore 80.65 2.94 135.25
Duke Offshore 78.10 1.43 38.50
Interlink Petro 5.00 -4.94 12.46
Gemmia Oiltech 0.19 0.00 6.58
Duke Offshore Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.56
Duke Offshore Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.81% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.80% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -25.44% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -25.55% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -42.70% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 228.84% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Duke Offshore Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 75.30
78.95
Week Low/High 74.00
88.00
Month Low/High 74.00
95.00
YEAR Low/High 74.00
171.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
171.00

