Duke Offshore Ltd.
|BSE: 531471
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE397G01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|78.10
|
1.10
(1.43%)
|
OPEN
75.30
|
HIGH
78.95
|
LOW
75.30
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Duke Offshore Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|75.30
|CLOSE
|77.00
|VOLUME
|2675
|52-Week high
|171.00
|52-Week low
|74.00
|P/E
|190.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Duke Offshore Ltd.
Duke Offshore was promoted by George A Duke, Komal G Duke and Avik G Duke as a private limited company in Dec.'85 and was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'94. The company started as a diving and underwater engineering company offering specialised underwater inspection services to the offshore oil industry. It expanded its operations into hook-up and commissioning of offshore oil...> More
Duke Offshore Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|39
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.41
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|190.49
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.30
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|26.63
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.93
Duke Offshore Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.3
|2.49
|32.53
|Other Income
|0.05
|-
|Total Income
|3.3
|2.54
|29.92
|Total Expenses
|1.53
|0.51
|200
|Operating Profit
|1.77
|2.03
|-12.81
|Net Profit
|1.22
|1.75
|-30.29
|Equity Capital
|4.93
|4.93
|-
Duke Offshore Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Alphageo (India)
|748.55
|-1.51
|476.08
|Jindal Drilling
|153.75
|0.20
|445.57
|Dolphin Offshore
|80.65
|2.94
|135.25
|Duke Offshore
|78.10
|1.43
|38.50
|Interlink Petro
|5.00
|-4.94
|12.46
|Gemmia Oiltech
|0.19
|0.00
|6.58
Duke Offshore Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Duke Offshore Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.81%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.80%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-25.44%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-25.55%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-42.70%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|228.84%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Duke Offshore Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|75.30
|
|78.95
|Week Low/High
|74.00
|
|88.00
|Month Low/High
|74.00
|
|95.00
|YEAR Low/High
|74.00
|
|171.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|171.00
