Eicher Motors Ltd.

BSE: 505200 Sector: Auto
NSE: EICHERMOT ISIN Code: INE066A01013
BSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar 28200.05 325.05
(1.17%)
OPEN

27895.00

 HIGH

28244.95

 LOW

27895.00
NSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar 28230.90 267.05
(0.95%)
OPEN

28065.00

 HIGH

28300.00

 LOW

28065.00
About Eicher Motors Ltd.

Eicher Motors Ltd

Eicher Motors (EML) manufactures the iconic Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles which leads the premium motorcycle segment in India. Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production world-wide. Royal Enfield's product line-up includes the Bullet Classic and Thunderbird models in both 350 and 500cc displacements and the Continental GT 535cc model. EML's 50-50 joint venture joint...> More

Eicher Motors Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   76,873
EPS - TTM () [*S] 684.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 41.23
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   1000.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.36
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1689.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 16.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Eicher Motors Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2269.01 1834.76 23.67
Other Income 109.4 77.7 40.8
Total Income 2378.41 1912.46 24.36
Total Expenses 1561.8 1257.73 24.18
Operating Profit 816.61 654.73 24.72
Net Profit 520.5 418.19 24.46
Equity Capital 27.24 27.2 -
Eicher Motors Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tata Motors 350.00 2.43 101057.24
M & M 737.40 1.16 91673.56
Bajaj Auto 2954.00 0.54 85479.90
Eicher Motors 28200.05 1.17 76873.34
Hero Motocorp 3666.10 2.21 73212.01
Ashok Leyland 145.00 -1.19 42442.95
TVS Motor Co. 646.90 0.19 30734.22
Eicher Motors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.53
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 32.13
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.62
Indian Public 8.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.10
Eicher Motors Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
15/11 Equirus Securities Reduce 30070 PDF IconDetails
14/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 30083 PDF IconDetails
29/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 22466 PDF IconDetails
05/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 19687 PDF IconDetails
Eicher Motors Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.31% 1.76% 0.07% -0.88%
1 Month 1.17% 1.74% -1.54% -0.85%
3 Month -1.43% -2.65% 1.64% 0.98%
6 Month -13.45% -13.45% 5.02% 4.34%
1 Year 20.55% 20.66% 16.67% 16.12%
3 Year 72.83% 79.82% 16.73% 18.38%

Eicher Motors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 27895.00
28244.95
Week Low/High 27300.00
28244.95
Month Low/High 26546.05
28403.00
YEAR Low/High 23018.35
33484.00
All TIME Low/High 9.00
33484.00

