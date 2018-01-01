Eicher Motors Ltd

Eicher Motors (EML) manufactures the iconic Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles which leads the premium motorcycle segment in India. Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production world-wide. Royal Enfield's product line-up includes the Bullet Classic and Thunderbird models in both 350 and 500cc displacements and the Continental GT 535cc model. EML's 50-50 joint venture joint...> More