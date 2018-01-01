Eicher Motors Ltd.
|BSE: 505200
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: EICHERMOT
|ISIN Code: INE066A01013
|BSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar
|28200.05
|
325.05
(1.17%)
|
OPEN
27895.00
|
HIGH
28244.95
|
LOW
27895.00
|NSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar
|28230.90
|
267.05
(0.95%)
|
OPEN
28065.00
|
HIGH
28300.00
|
LOW
28065.00
About Eicher Motors Ltd.
Eicher Motors (EML) manufactures the iconic Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles which leads the premium motorcycle segment in India. Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production world-wide. Royal Enfield's product line-up includes the Bullet Classic and Thunderbird models in both 350 and 500cc displacements and the Continental GT 535cc model. EML's 50-50 joint venture joint...> More
Eicher Motors Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|76,873
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|684.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|41.23
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1000.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.36
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1689.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|16.69
News
Announcement
-
Eicher Motors Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Eicher Motors Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2269.01
|1834.76
|23.67
|Other Income
|109.4
|77.7
|40.8
|Total Income
|2378.41
|1912.46
|24.36
|Total Expenses
|1561.8
|1257.73
|24.18
|Operating Profit
|816.61
|654.73
|24.72
|Net Profit
|520.5
|418.19
|24.46
|Equity Capital
|27.24
|27.2
|-
Eicher Motors Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tata Motors
|350.00
|2.43
|101057.24
|M & M
|737.40
|1.16
|91673.56
|Bajaj Auto
|2954.00
|0.54
|85479.90
|Eicher Motors
|28200.05
|1.17
|76873.34
|Hero Motocorp
|3666.10
|2.21
|73212.01
|Ashok Leyland
|145.00
|-1.19
|42442.95
|TVS Motor Co.
|646.90
|0.19
|30734.22
Eicher Motors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Eicher Motors Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|15/11
|Equirus Securities
|Reduce
|30070
|Details
|14/11
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|30083
|Details
|29/07
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|22466
|Details
|05/05
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|19687
|Details
Eicher Motors Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.31%
|1.76%
|0.07%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|1.17%
|1.74%
|-1.54%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-1.43%
|-2.65%
|1.64%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|-13.45%
|-13.45%
|5.02%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|20.55%
|20.66%
|16.67%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|72.83%
|79.82%
|16.73%
|18.38%
Eicher Motors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|27895.00
|
|28244.95
|Week Low/High
|27300.00
|
|28244.95
|Month Low/High
|26546.05
|
|28403.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23018.35
|
|33484.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.00
|
|33484.00
