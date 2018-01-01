Grasim Industries Ltd

Grasim Industries Ltd, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, ranks among India's largest private sector companies. The company has four segments: Fibre and Pulp, Chemicals, Cement and Textiles. Fibre and Pulp segment includes Viscose Staple Fibre and Rayon Grade Pulp. Chemicals include Caustic Soda and Allied Chemicals. In cement, Grasim through their subsidiary UltraTech Cement Ltd (Ultra...> More