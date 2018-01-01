Grasim Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500300
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GRASIM
|ISIN Code: INE047A01021
|BSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar
|1106.00
|
5.20
(0.47%)
|
OPEN
1120.00
|
HIGH
1120.00
|
LOW
1102.00
|NSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar
|1106.40
|
6.05
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
1106.35
|
HIGH
1113.15
|
LOW
1102.00
|OPEN
|1120.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1100.80
|VOLUME
|6780
|52-Week high
|1299.90
|52-Week low
|812.92
|P/E
|41.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|72,703
|Buy Price
|1104.55
|Buy Qty
|116.00
|Sell Price
|1107.15
|Sell Qty
|120.00
|OPEN
|1106.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1100.35
|VOLUME
|397550
|52-Week high
|1300.00
|52-Week low
|810.43
|P/E
|41.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|72,703
|Buy Price
|1106.40
|Buy Qty
|27.00
|Sell Price
|1106.50
|Sell Qty
|77.00
|OPEN
|1120.00
|CLOSE
|1100.80
|VOLUME
|6780
|52-Week high
|1299.90
|52-Week low
|812.92
|P/E
|41.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|72,703
|Buy Price
|1104.55
|Buy Qty
|116.00
|Sell Price
|1107.15
|Sell Qty
|120.00
|OPEN
|1106.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1100.35
|VOLUME
|397550
|52-Week high
|1300.00
|52-Week low
|810.43
|P/E
|41.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|72702.91
|Buy Price
|1106.40
|Buy Qty
|27.00
|Sell Price
|1106.50
|Sell Qty
|77.00
About Grasim Industries Ltd.
Grasim Industries Ltd, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, ranks among India's largest private sector companies. The company has four segments: Fibre and Pulp, Chemicals, Cement and Textiles. Fibre and Pulp segment includes Viscose Staple Fibre and Rayon Grade Pulp. Chemicals include Caustic Soda and Allied Chemicals. In cement, Grasim through their subsidiary UltraTech Cement Ltd (Ultra...> More
Grasim Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|72,703
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|26.63
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|41.53
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|275.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.35
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|671.77
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.65
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Grasim Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15291.42
|8601.59
|77.77
|Other Income
|232.33
|193.42
|20.12
|Total Income
|15523.75
|8795.01
|76.51
|Total Expenses
|12398.31
|6889.67
|79.96
|Operating Profit
|3125.44
|1905.34
|64.04
|Net Profit
|808.22
|952.33
|-15.13
|Equity Capital
|131.47
|93.37
|-
Grasim Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Grasim Inds
|1106.00
|0.47
|72702.91
|SRF
|1851.90
|-0.11
|10633.61
|Arvind Ltd
|393.50
|1.03
|10176.70
|Sheela Foam
|1565.00
|-1.47
|7634.07
Grasim Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Grasim Industries Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|09/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|4100
|Details
Grasim Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.96%
|-5.16%
|-0.06%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-2.34%
|-0.23%
|-1.67%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-0.95%
|-2.44%
|1.50%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-11.83%
|-8.54%
|4.88%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|35.24%
|33.95%
|16.51%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|80.57%
|82.22%
|16.58%
|18.25%
Grasim Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1102.00
|
|1120.00
|Week Low/High
|1089.70
|
|1165.00
|Month Low/High
|1083.00
|
|1201.00
|YEAR Low/High
|812.92
|
|1300.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.62
|
|1300.00
Quick Links for Grasim Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices