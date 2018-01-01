JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Grasim Industries Ltd

Grasim Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500300 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GRASIM ISIN Code: INE047A01021
BSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar 1106.00 5.20
(0.47%)
OPEN

1120.00

 HIGH

1120.00

 LOW

1102.00
NSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar 1106.40 6.05
(0.55%)
OPEN

1106.35

 HIGH

1113.15

 LOW

1102.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1120.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1100.80
VOLUME 6780
52-Week high 1299.90
52-Week low 812.92
P/E 41.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 72,703
Buy Price 1104.55
Buy Qty 116.00
Sell Price 1107.15
Sell Qty 120.00
OPEN 1120.00
CLOSE 1100.80
VOLUME 6780
52-Week high 1299.90
52-Week low 812.92
P/E 41.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 72,703
Buy Price 1104.55
Buy Qty 116.00
Sell Price 1107.15
Sell Qty 120.00

About Grasim Industries Ltd.

Grasim Industries Ltd

Grasim Industries Ltd, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, ranks among India's largest private sector companies. The company has four segments: Fibre and Pulp, Chemicals, Cement and Textiles. Fibre and Pulp segment includes Viscose Staple Fibre and Rayon Grade Pulp. Chemicals include Caustic Soda and Allied Chemicals. In cement, Grasim through their subsidiary UltraTech Cement Ltd (Ultra...> More

Grasim Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   72,703
EPS - TTM () [*S] 26.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 41.53
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   275.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 671.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Grasim Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15291.42 8601.59 77.77
Other Income 232.33 193.42 20.12
Total Income 15523.75 8795.01 76.51
Total Expenses 12398.31 6889.67 79.96
Operating Profit 3125.44 1905.34 64.04
Net Profit 808.22 952.33 -15.13
Equity Capital 131.47 93.37 -
> More on Grasim Industries Ltd Financials Results

Grasim Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Grasim Inds 1106.00 0.47 72702.91
SRF 1851.90 -0.11 10633.61
Arvind Ltd 393.50 1.03 10176.70
Sheela Foam 1565.00 -1.47 7634.07
> More on Grasim Industries Ltd Peer Group

Grasim Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.10
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 27.62
Insurance 7.13
Mutual Funds 4.65
Indian Public 9.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.90
> More on Grasim Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Grasim Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
09/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 4100 PDF IconDetails
> More on Grasim Industries Ltd Research Reports

Grasim Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.96% -5.16% -0.06% -0.99%
1 Month -2.34% -0.23% -1.67% -0.95%
3 Month -0.95% -2.44% 1.50% 0.87%
6 Month -11.83% -8.54% 4.88% 4.23%
1 Year 35.24% 33.95% 16.51% 16.00%
3 Year 80.57% 82.22% 16.58% 18.25%

Grasim Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1102.00
1120.00
Week Low/High 1089.70
1165.00
Month Low/High 1083.00
1201.00
YEAR Low/High 812.92
1300.00
All TIME Low/High 7.62
1300.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Grasim Industries: