HDFC Bank Ltd.
|BSE: 500180
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: HDFCBANK
|ISIN Code: INE040A01026
BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar
|1865.80
|
12.60
(0.68%)
|
OPEN
1855.40
|
HIGH
1869.25
|
LOW
1855.00
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar
|1865.10
|
14.05
(0.76%)
|
OPEN
1860.20
|
HIGH
1868.45
|
LOW
1853.40
About HDFC Bank Ltd.
HDFC Bank Ltd is one of India's premier banks. Headquartered in Mumbai HDFC Bank is a new generation private sector bank providing a wide range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. As of 30 September 2017 the bank's distribution network was at 4729 branches and 12259 ATMs across 2669 cities and tow...> More
HDFC Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|483,942
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|64.30
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.02
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|550.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|29 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.71
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|369.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.04
News
-
Find people responsible for leaking earnings on WhatsApp: Sebi to HDFC Bank
-
Banks trade mixed; auto, realty shares trade firm ahead of RBI policy
-
-
-
HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Pfizer hit 52-week high in weak market
Announcement
-
HDFC Bank Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
HDFC Bank Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
-
HDFC Bank Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|20581.27
|17605.6
|16.9
|Other Income
|3869.17
|3142.67
|23.12
|Total Income
|24450.44
|20748.27
|17.84
|Total Expenses
|7083.66
|5558.29
|27.44
|Operating Profit
|17366.78
|15189.98
|14.33
|Net Profit
|4642.6
|3865.33
|20.11
|Equity Capital
|518.02
|511.07
|-
HDFC Bank Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|HDFC Bank
|1865.80
|0.68
|483941.88
|St Bk of India
|248.95
|-1.66
|214896.13
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|1100.50
|1.43
|209695.87
|ICICI Bank
|296.80
|1.40
|190714.78
HDFC Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
HDFC Bank Ltd - Research Reports
HDFC Bank Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.33%
|-0.49%
|-0.05%
|-0.92%
|1 Month
|-0.57%
|0.84%
|-1.67%
|-0.89%
|3 Month
|2.29%
|1.34%
|1.51%
|0.94%
|6 Month
|1.73%
|4.33%
|4.88%
|4.30%
|1 Year
|33.25%
|33.78%
|16.52%
|16.07%
|3 Year
|76.86%
|76.12%
|16.59%
|18.33%
HDFC Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1855.00
|
|1869.25
|Week Low/High
|1830.00
|
|1879.00
|Month Low/High
|1830.00
|
|1923.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1369.25
|
|2014.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.80
|
|2014.00
