HDFC Bank Ltd.

BSE: 500180 Sector: Financials
NSE: HDFCBANK ISIN Code: INE040A01026
BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 1865.80 12.60
(0.68%)
OPEN

1855.40

 HIGH

1869.25

 LOW

1855.00
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 1865.10 14.05
(0.76%)
OPEN

1860.20

 HIGH

1868.45

 LOW

1853.40
About HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFC Bank Ltd is one of India's premier banks. Headquartered in Mumbai HDFC Bank is a new generation private sector bank providing a wide range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. As of 30 September 2017 the bank's distribution network was at 4729 branches and 12259 ATMs across 2669 cities and tow...> More

HDFC Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   483,942
EPS - TTM () [*S] 64.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.02
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   550.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.71
Book Value / Share () [*S] 369.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

HDFC Bank Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 20581.27 17605.6 16.9
Other Income 3869.17 3142.67 23.12
Total Income 24450.44 20748.27 17.84
Total Expenses 7083.66 5558.29 27.44
Operating Profit 17366.78 15189.98 14.33
Net Profit 4642.6 3865.33 20.11
Equity Capital 518.02 511.07 -
> More on HDFC Bank Ltd Financials Results

HDFC Bank Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
HDFC Bank 1865.80 0.68 483941.88
St Bk of India 248.95 -1.66 214896.13
Kotak Mah. Bank 1100.50 1.43 209695.87
ICICI Bank 296.80 1.40 190714.78
> More on HDFC Bank Ltd Peer Group

HDFC Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 20.97
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 33.17
Insurance 2.26
Mutual Funds 9.67
Indian Public 8.95
Custodians 18.26
Other 6.45
> More on HDFC Bank Ltd Share Holding Pattern

HDFC Bank Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
13/10 Reliance Securities Buy 1815 PDF IconDetails
31/08 Reliance Securities Buy 1769 PDF IconDetails
26/07 Reliance Securities Buy 1739 PDF IconDetails
25/07 Equirus Securities Accumulate 1735 PDF IconDetails
20/04 Motilal Oswal Buy 1433 PDF IconDetails
> More on HDFC Bank Ltd Research Reports

HDFC Bank Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.33% -0.49% -0.05% -0.92%
1 Month -0.57% 0.84% -1.67% -0.89%
3 Month 2.29% 1.34% 1.51% 0.94%
6 Month 1.73% 4.33% 4.88% 4.30%
1 Year 33.25% 33.78% 16.52% 16.07%
3 Year 76.86% 76.12% 16.59% 18.33%

HDFC Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1855.00
1869.25
Week Low/High 1830.00
1879.00
Month Low/High 1830.00
1923.00
YEAR Low/High 1369.25
2014.00
All TIME Low/High 4.80
2014.00

