Heritage Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 519552
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: HERITGFOOD
|ISIN Code: INE978A01027
|BSE 15:22 | 12 Mar
|694.00
|
-0.20
(-0.03%)
|
OPEN
695.10
|
HIGH
697.95
|
LOW
690.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|697.50
|
5.05
(0.73%)
|
OPEN
694.30
|
HIGH
701.75
|
LOW
687.05
About Heritage Foods Ltd.
Incorporated on 5 Jun.'92 and promoted by N Chandra Babu Naidu, Heritage Foods processes milk and milk products. At its four chilling centres, milk procured from farmers, is pasteurised and supplied in tankers to bulk consumers and in sachets to retail consumers. The company came out with a public issue in Nov.'94 to part-finance the setting up of an integrated dairy (inst. cap.: 2 lac ltr pd)....> More
Heritage Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,220
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.57
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|65.66
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.29
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|156.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.42
Announcement
-
-
Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Heritage Foods Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Heritage Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|581.74
|667.07
|-12.79
|Other Income
|1.16
|0.91
|27.47
|Total Income
|582.9
|667.97
|-12.74
|Total Expenses
|544.15
|628.35
|-13.4
|Operating Profit
|38.75
|39.63
|-2.22
|Net Profit
|16.76
|19.91
|-15.82
|Equity Capital
|23.2
|23.2
|-
Heritage Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Galaxy Surfact.
|1501.00
|0.29
|5321.05
|Zydus Wellness
|1257.90
|0.58
|4914.62
|Manpasand Bever.
|381.90
|1.87
|4371.23
|Heritage Foods
|694.00
|-0.03
|3220.16
|Prataap Snacks
|1271.30
|2.49
|2982.47
|L T Foods
|87.60
|-0.62
|2801.45
|Parag Milk Foods
|271.05
|2.88
|2279.80
Heritage Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Heritage Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.54%
|1.62%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.75%
|-1.20%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.80%
|-11.64%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-4.81%
|-5.14%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|26.99%
|28.62%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|339.66%
|328.44%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Heritage Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|690.00
|
|697.95
|Week Low/High
|651.00
|
|705.00
|Month Low/High
|651.00
|
|721.00
|YEAR Low/High
|505.50
|
|885.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|885.00
