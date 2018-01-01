JUST IN
Heritage Foods Ltd.

BSE: 519552 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: HERITGFOOD ISIN Code: INE978A01027
About Heritage Foods Ltd.

Heritage Foods Ltd

Incorporated on 5 Jun.'92 and promoted by N Chandra Babu Naidu, Heritage Foods processes milk and milk products. At its four chilling centres, milk procured from farmers, is pasteurised and supplied in tankers to bulk consumers and in sachets to retail consumers. The company came out with a public issue in Nov.'94 to part-finance the setting up of an integrated dairy (inst. cap.: 2 lac ltr pd)....> More

Heritage Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,220
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 65.66
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.29
Book Value / Share () [*S] 156.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Heritage Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 581.74 667.07 -12.79
Other Income 1.16 0.91 27.47
Total Income 582.9 667.97 -12.74
Total Expenses 544.15 628.35 -13.4
Operating Profit 38.75 39.63 -2.22
Net Profit 16.76 19.91 -15.82
Equity Capital 23.2 23.2 -
Heritage Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Galaxy Surfact. 1501.00 0.29 5321.05
Zydus Wellness 1257.90 0.58 4914.62
Manpasand Bever. 381.90 1.87 4371.23
Heritage Foods 694.00 -0.03 3220.16
Prataap Snacks 1271.30 2.49 2982.47
L T Foods 87.60 -0.62 2801.45
Parag Milk Foods 271.05 2.88 2279.80
Heritage Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.90
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 8.46
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 6.49
Indian Public 25.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.30
Heritage Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.54% 1.62% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.75% -1.20% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.80% -11.64% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -4.81% -5.14% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 26.99% 28.62% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 339.66% 328.44% 17.24% 19.02%

Heritage Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 690.00
697.95
Week Low/High 651.00
705.00
Month Low/High 651.00
721.00
YEAR Low/High 505.50
885.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
885.00

