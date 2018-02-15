JUST IN
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

BSE: 500182 Sector: Auto
NSE: HEROMOTOCO ISIN Code: INE158A01026
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 3635.00 48.00
(1.34%)
OPEN

3600.00

 HIGH

3636.05

 LOW

3600.00
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 3630.10 43.75
(1.22%)
OPEN

3600.40

 HIGH

3641.00

 LOW

3599.85
OPEN 3600.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3587.00
VOLUME 6008
52-Week high 4200.00
52-Week low 3180.00
P/E 21.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 72,591
Buy Price 3634.10
Buy Qty 14.00
Sell Price 3635.00
Sell Qty 5.00
About Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

Hero MotoCorp Limited is the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers. The company has four manufacturing facilities namely Dharuhera and Gurgaon in Haryana Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Neemrana in Rajasthan. The company is based in New Delhi India. The company offers a range of bikes starting from CD Dawn CD Deluxe Splendor Plus Splendor NXG Passion and Passion Pro. The 125 cubic centimeter se...> More

Hero MotoCorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   72,591
EPS - TTM () [*S] 172.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.06
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   2750.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 2.37
Book Value / Share () [*S] 566.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Hero MotoCorp Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7305.49 6364.6 14.78
Other Income 110.02 131.93 -16.61
Total Income 7415.51 6496.53 14.15
Total Expenses 6147.5 5284.86 16.32
Operating Profit 1268.01 1211.67 4.65
Net Profit 805.43 772.05 4.32
Equity Capital 39.94 39.94 -
Hero MotoCorp Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
M & M 732.85 0.54 91107.91
Bajaj Auto 2946.30 0.28 85257.08
Eicher Motors 28194.00 1.14 76856.84
Hero Motocorp 3635.00 1.34 72590.95
Ashok Leyland 144.90 -1.26 42413.68
TVS Motor Co. 649.25 0.55 30845.87
Escorts 847.20 -0.37 10384.98
Hero MotoCorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.63
Banks/FIs 0.80
FIIs 42.33
Insurance 4.20
Mutual Funds 6.53
Indian Public 5.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.74
Hero MotoCorp Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/10 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 3315 PDF IconDetails
08/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 3457 PDF IconDetails
08/08 Motilal Oswal Neutral 3457 PDF IconDetails
05/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 2894 PDF IconDetails
Hero MotoCorp Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.18% 1.49% -0.06% -0.92%
1 Month 0.43% 2.37% -1.67% -0.88%
3 Month 5.52% 3.14% 1.50% 0.94%
6 Month -7.21% -8.24% 4.88% 4.31%
1 Year 9.77% 10.37% 16.52% 16.08%
3 Year 37.55% 39.66% 16.58% 18.34%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3600.00
3636.05
Week Low/High 3515.75
3665.00
Month Low/High 3441.75
3665.00
YEAR Low/High 3180.00
4200.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
4200.00

