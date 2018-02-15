Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
About Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Hero MotoCorp Limited is the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers. The company has four manufacturing facilities namely Dharuhera and Gurgaon in Haryana Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Neemrana in Rajasthan. The company is based in New Delhi India. The company offers a range of bikes starting from CD Dawn CD Deluxe Splendor Plus Splendor NXG Passion and Passion Pro. The 125 cubic centimeter se...> More
Hero MotoCorp Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|72,591
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|172.63
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.06
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|2750.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.37
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|566.32
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.42
News
-
After five long years, motorcycles are back on double-digit growth track
-
Hero MotoCorp aims for more rides with start-ups: Rajat Bhargava
-
-
Car sales down 1.25 % but passenger vehicles up 7.57% in January: Siam data
-
E-drive in India's two-wheeler market likely to hit capacity hurdle
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Hero MotoCorp Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7305.49
|6364.6
|14.78
|Other Income
|110.02
|131.93
|-16.61
|Total Income
|7415.51
|6496.53
|14.15
|Total Expenses
|6147.5
|5284.86
|16.32
|Operating Profit
|1268.01
|1211.67
|4.65
|Net Profit
|805.43
|772.05
|4.32
|Equity Capital
|39.94
|39.94
|-
Hero MotoCorp Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|M & M
|732.85
|0.54
|91107.91
|Bajaj Auto
|2946.30
|0.28
|85257.08
|Eicher Motors
|28194.00
|1.14
|76856.84
|Hero Motocorp
|3635.00
|1.34
|72590.95
|Ashok Leyland
|144.90
|-1.26
|42413.68
|TVS Motor Co.
|649.25
|0.55
|30845.87
|Escorts
|847.20
|-0.37
|10384.98
Hero MotoCorp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hero MotoCorp Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|28/10
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|3315
|Details
|08/08
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|3457
|Details
|08/08
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|3457
|Details
|05/05
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|2894
|Details
Hero MotoCorp Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.18%
|1.49%
|-0.06%
|-0.92%
|1 Month
|0.43%
|2.37%
|-1.67%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|5.52%
|3.14%
|1.50%
|0.94%
|6 Month
|-7.21%
|-8.24%
|4.88%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|9.77%
|10.37%
|16.52%
|16.08%
|3 Year
|37.55%
|39.66%
|16.58%
|18.34%
Hero MotoCorp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3600.00
|
|3636.05
|Week Low/High
|3515.75
|
|3665.00
|Month Low/High
|3441.75
|
|3665.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3180.00
|
|4200.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|4200.00
