Hexaware Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 532129
|Sector: IT
|NSE: HEXAWARE
|ISIN Code: INE093A01033
|
BSE
15:45 | 12 Mar
|
374.45
|
13.35
(3.70%)
|
OPEN
363.20
|
HIGH
376.90
|
LOW
363.20
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
375.15
|
12.55
(3.46%)
|
OPEN
365.90
|
HIGH
378.35
|
LOW
363.05
About Hexaware Technologies Ltd.
Hexaware Technologies Ltd
Hexaware Technologies Limited was incorporated in 20th November of the year 1992 as a public limited Company under the name `Aptech Information Systems Ltd'. It is a leading global provider of IT and BPO services, focusing on delivering real business results from technology solutions and specializing in Business Intelligence, Business Analytics, Enterprise Applications, Transportation, HR-IT and L...> More
Hexaware Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hexaware Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1004.83
|940.87
|6.8
|Other Income
|13.15
|13.94
|-5.67
|Total Income
|1017.97
|954.81
|6.61
|Total Expenses
|844.99
|777.17
|8.73
|Operating Profit
|172.98
|177.64
|-2.62
|Net Profit
|120.97
|123.01
|-1.66
|Equity Capital
|59.36
|60.41
| -
Hexaware Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Hexaware Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hexaware Technologies Ltd - Research Reports
Hexaware Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|6.05%
|9.18%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|13.61%
|9.95%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|15.80%
|13.65%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|37.19%
|38.05%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|71.33%
|69.98%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|33.23%
|43.21%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hexaware Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|363.20
|
|376.90
|Week Low/High
|341.30
|
|376.90
|Month Low/High
|325.25
|
|376.90
|YEAR Low/High
|199.75
|
|395.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.76
|
|395.00
