JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Hexaware Technologies Ltd

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 532129 Sector: IT
NSE: HEXAWARE ISIN Code: INE093A01033
BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar 374.45 13.35
(3.70%)
OPEN

363.20

 HIGH

376.90

 LOW

363.20
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 375.15 12.55
(3.46%)
OPEN

365.90

 HIGH

378.35

 LOW

363.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 363.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 361.10
VOLUME 68320
52-Week high 394.60
52-Week low 199.75
P/E 27.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11,116
Buy Price 376.60
Buy Qty 1998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 363.20
CLOSE 361.10
VOLUME 68320
52-Week high 394.60
52-Week low 199.75
P/E 27.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11,116
Buy Price 376.60
Buy Qty 1998.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd

Hexaware Technologies Limited was incorporated in 20th November of the year 1992 as a public limited Company under the name `Aptech Information Systems Ltd'. It is a leading global provider of IT and BPO services, focusing on delivering real business results from technology solutions and specializing in Business Intelligence, Business Analytics, Enterprise Applications, Transportation, HR-IT and L...> More

Hexaware Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11,116
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.06
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.11
Book Value / Share () [*S] 51.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Hexaware Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1004.83 940.87 6.8
Other Income 13.15 13.94 -5.67
Total Income 1017.97 954.81 6.61
Total Expenses 844.99 777.17 8.73
Operating Profit 172.98 177.64 -2.62
Net Profit 120.97 123.01 -1.66
Equity Capital 59.36 60.41 -
> More on Hexaware Technologies Ltd Financials Results

Hexaware Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MphasiS 855.75 3.84 16537.37
Quess Corp 1024.35 3.79 14902.24
Mindtree 815.30 0.08 13365.21
Hexaware Tech. 374.45 3.70 11115.55
Infibeam Incorp. 152.50 0.23 8277.70
Cyient 624.50 0.42 7031.87
Persistent Sys 823.35 0.75 6586.80
> More on Hexaware Technologies Ltd Peer Group

Hexaware Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.20
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 13.36
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 7.36
Indian Public 6.67
Custodians 0.05
Other 1.35
> More on Hexaware Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Hexaware Technologies Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
01/08 Motilal Oswal Neutral 262 PDF IconDetails
25/04 HDFC Securities Neutral 220 PDF IconDetails
24/04 Motilal Oswal Neutral 219 PDF IconDetails
29/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 221 PDF IconDetails
23/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 209 PDF IconDetails
> More on Hexaware Technologies Ltd Research Reports

Hexaware Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 6.05% 9.18% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 13.61% 9.95% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 15.80% 13.65% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 37.19% 38.05% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 71.33% 69.98% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 33.23% 43.21% 17.24% 19.01%

Hexaware Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 363.20
376.90
Week Low/High 341.30
376.90
Month Low/High 325.25
376.90
YEAR Low/High 199.75
395.00
All TIME Low/High 2.76
395.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Hexaware Technologies: