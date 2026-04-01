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Eating at 7 pm vs 9 pm: Doctor explains how dinner timing affects your health

A gastroenterologist explains how eating earlier in the evening helps regulate blood sugar, sleep cycles, and metabolism, while late dinners can disrupt hormonal balance and digestion

Late dinners

Late dinners may harm sleep and sugar levels, says gastroenterologist. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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While people pay more attention to what they eat for dinner, they pay less attention to when they eat it. Dinner is usually pushed late into the night after work and other activities. However, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, the science of meal timing suggests dinner time matters as much as food choice.
 
In a recent Instagram post, he highlights how something as simple as eating at 7 pm instead of 9 pm can significantly impact your health.

Why dinner timing matters for circadian rhythm and metabolism

Dr Sethi highlights that the human body runs on an internal clock called circadian rhythm. This clock does not just regulate sleep, it also controls digestion, hormones, and metabolism. He emphasises that when you eat late, you are essentially asking your body to do two conflicting jobs at once, which are digest food and prepare for rest. That clash, according to him, disrupts multiple systems.
 

What happens to your body when you eat dinner late at night

Let us say you sit down for dinner at 9:30 pm. Even if your meal is healthy, your body may not handle it the same way it would earlier in the evening.
 
Dr Sethi explains that late-night eating can lead to:

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  • A 30–40 per cent drop in insulin sensitivity
  • Slower fat burning
  • A mismatch between digestion and sleep hormones like melatonin
So, when your body is trying to wind down, digestion is still in full swing.
 
That is why you might wake up feeling:
  • Heavy
  • Bloated
  • Tired, despite a full night’s sleep

What changes in your body when you eat dinner early

According to the research cited by Dr Sethi, when you finish dinner earlier, the following changes happen in your body:
  • Night-time glucose levels are 15 per cent lower
  • Insulin sensitivity improves
  • Sleep quality gets better

Why early dinner improves blood sugar control and sleep quality

Dr Sethi explains that after sunset, your body naturally increases melatonin, which is the hormone that helps you sleep. At the same time, insulin (which manages blood sugar) becomes less effective. So if you eat late, your body struggles to process glucose efficiently, leading to higher blood sugar and increased fat storage.
 
An early dinner, even by 2 to 2.5 hours, on the other hand, can make a noticeable positive difference, he stresses. 

Why dinner timing is crucial for diabetes and fatty liver patients

If you are dealing with metabolic conditions, timing becomes even more critical. Dr Sethi notes that in people with diabetes, prediabetes, and fatty liver disease, post-dinner blood sugar spikes can be 30–50 per cent higher when meals are eaten late.
 
That is a significant jump, and over time, it can worsen insulin resistance and metabolic health. He says that an earlier dinner can help stabilise blood sugar, support hormone balance, and reduce metabolic strain overnight.
 
Dr Sethi advises people to eat in sync with their bodies and to try to finish dinner by around 7–8 pm to give their bodies time to digest before sleep. 
 

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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