Visa, immigration changes in April 2026: US, UK, Canada, EU tighten rules

Starting April, a clutch of visa and immigration changes is coming into effect across major destinations, from the United States and United Kingdom to Canada and the European Union, reshaping how applicants file, pay and even enter countries.

For Indians planning to study, work, settle or travel abroad, the new month brings a mix of higher costs, tighter scrutiny and procedural shifts. From revised visa forms and fee hikes to biometric border systems and stricter permanent residency checks, these changes could influence both timelines and application strategies.

US H-1B filings shift to new form, wage-linked scrutiny deepens

From April 1, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services has made it mandatory for all H-1B cap-subject petitions to be filed using the updated Form I-129 (edition dated February 27, 2026).

The revised form requires employers to disclose detailed information on wage levels under the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) system, along with expanded job role descriptions, including minimum education, field of study, and experience requirements.

This marks a structural shift in how H-1B petitions are assessed. Wage levels, ranging from Level 1 (entry-level) to Level 4 (fully experienced), are expected to play a larger role in determining both selection probability and adjudication outcomes.

The move comes amid ongoing efforts to reduce misuse of the lottery system and ensure that visas are aligned with higher-skilled, higher-paid roles. For applicants, especially Indian tech professionals who dominate H-1B approvals, this means greater emphasis on job quality and salary benchmarking rather than just employer sponsorship.

US green card scrutiny intensifies with stricter review signals

In a separate development, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) indicated that green card applications will face enhanced scrutiny, following an announcement made late on March 31.

Officials have signalled that applications will be subject to:

• More detailed background checks and verification of supporting documents

• Closer examination of employer credentials and job legitimacy in employment-based filings

• Increased use of Requests for Evidence (RFEs) where documentation is deemed insufficient

• Greater scrutiny of financial records, sponsorship claims and relationship proofs in family-based cases

While filing fees remain unchanged for now, for instance, the Form I-485 (adjustment of status) fee stands at $1,440 for most applicants, the practical impact is likely to be seen in longer processing times and higher rejection or delay risks.

For Indian applicants, who already face significant backlogs in green card categories such as EB-2 and EB-3, stricter screening could further complicate pathways to permanent residency.

UK visa fees rise across categories from April 8

From April 8, the UK Home Office will implement a revised fee structure affecting multiple visa routes.

Key increases include:

Short-term visitor visa (up to 6 months): From £127 to £135

Student visa: From £524 to £558

Innovator Founder visa: From £1,590 to £1,693

Skilled Worker visa (up to 3 years): From £719 to £769 (standard rate, outside shortage list)

These hikes add to the already rising cost of moving to the UK, especially when combined with the Immigration Health Surcharge, which remains at £1,035 per year for most adults.

For Indian students and professionals, the increase may not be prohibitive in isolation, but it adds to the overall upfront cost, particularly for families and long-term applicants.

Canada limits settlement services and raises PR application fees

Canada has introduced two notable changes this month under the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada framework.

From April 1, newcomers under economic immigration programmes will now have time-bound access to federally funded settlement services, capped at six years from the date they obtain permanent residency. These services include language training, employment support and integration assistance.

Earlier, access was effectively open-ended for many categories, making this a shift in how long-term integration support is structured.

Separately, from April 30, Canada will raise permanent residence application fees, including:

Right of permanent residence fee: From C$575 to C$600

Principal applicant fee (economic streams such as Express Entry/PNP): From C$950 to C$990

Spouse or partner processing fee: Also set to rise in line with adjustments

ALSO READ: Canada approved 98% of Indian student visas despite fraud flags: Report While the increases are modest, they come at a time when Canada is also tightening student visa approvals and monitoring programme integrity more closely.

New Zealand revises conditions for open work visas

From April 20, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) will introduce updated employment conditions for open work visa holders.

Under the new rules, visas will carry one of two conditions:

• Full open work rights, including self-employment

• Restricted work conditions, requiring employment under a formal contract or agreement

The change is intended to provide clearer regulatory control over labour market participation while maintaining flexibility for certain categories of workers.

ALSO READ: New Zealand to roll out 6-month graduate visa: Eligibility explained Importantly, the update does not apply to student visa holders, whose work rights remain unchanged.

Europe’s Entry/Exit System rolls out biometric border checks

From April 10, the European Union will fully operationalise its Entry/Exit System (EES) across Schengen countries.

The system will replace traditional passport stamping with a digital border management mechanism, capturing:

• Facial images

• Fingerprints

• Travel document details

• Entry and exit timestamps

The EES will apply to short-stay travellers entering countries such as Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

For Indian tourists and business travellers, this means additional biometric checks at borders, which could initially lead to longer processing times at airports, especially during the transition phase.

Authorities say the system is intended to improve tracking of overstays and strengthen border monitoring across the region.

Saudi Arabia extends temporary visa relief amid disruptions

Saudi authorities have introduced a time-bound relief measure for individuals holding certain expired visas.

The initiative allows holders of visit visas, Umrah visas, transit visas and final exit permits that expired before February 25, 2026, to either regularise their status or exit the country without overstay penalties.

The window is open until April 18, 2026, and applications can be processed through official platforms such as Absher.

This comes in response to travel disruptions linked to ongoing regional tensions, offering temporary flexibility rather than a permanent policy shift.

Australia sees no major overhaul but key deadline approaches

In Australia, no major visa policy overhaul has taken effect in April 2026. However, the Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visa ballot cycle for the 2025–26 programme year is set to close by April 30, including for applicants from countries such as India.