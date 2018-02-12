JUST IN
Hindustan Motors Ltd.

BSE: 500500 Sector: Auto
NSE: HINDMOTORS ISIN Code: INE253A01025
BSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar 7.85 -0.04
(-0.51%)
OPEN

8.09

 HIGH

8.09

 LOW

7.75
NSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar 7.70 -0.05
(-0.65%)
OPEN

8.00

 HIGH

8.10

 LOW

7.65
About Hindustan Motors Ltd.

Hindustan Motors Ltd

Hindustan Motors Ltd is one of the premier automobile manufacturing companies in India. The company is the leader in the Indian Automobile Industry, creating customer delight and satisfaction through their products. They produce a range of vehicles which includes Passenger cars, RTV, Multi Utility Vehicles, the versatile Bedford trucks. They also manufacture passenger cars in the mid size premium ...> More

Hindustan Motors Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   164
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -6.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Hindustan Motors Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.59 -
Other Income 87.58 1.08 8009.26
Total Income 87.58 1.67 5144.31
Total Expenses 7.73 2.64 192.8
Operating Profit 79.85 -0.97 8331.96
Net Profit 72.73 -3.93 1950.64
Equity Capital 104.33 104.33 -
> More on Hindustan Motors Ltd Financials Results

Hindustan Motors Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SML ISUZU 766.00 -2.26 1108.40
Atul Auto 433.00 0.49 950.00
Scooters India 57.90 -4.93 494.35
Hind.Motors 7.85 -0.51 163.80
LML 7.19 -4.89 58.94
VCCL 4.20 5.00 2.02
> More on Hindustan Motors Ltd Peer Group

Hindustan Motors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.34
Banks/FIs 1.41
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 3.57
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 52.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.15
> More on Hindustan Motors Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Hindustan Motors Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.35% -12.00% -0.07% -0.96%
1 Month -15.14% -12.50% -1.68% -0.93%
3 Month 3.29% -0.65% 1.49% 0.90%
6 Month 0.51% -2.53% 4.87% 4.26%
1 Year -19.16% -20.62% 16.51% 16.03%
3 Year 9.64% 6.94% 16.57% 18.28%

Hindustan Motors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.75
8.09
Week Low/High 7.61
9.00
Month Low/High 7.61
11.00
YEAR Low/High 6.97
15.00
All TIME Low/High 2.75
111.00

