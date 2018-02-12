Hindustan Motors Ltd.
|BSE: 500500
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: HINDMOTORS
|ISIN Code: INE253A01025
|BSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar
|7.85
|
-0.04
(-0.51%)
|
OPEN
8.09
|
HIGH
8.09
|
LOW
7.75
|NSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar
|7.70
|
-0.05
(-0.65%)
|
OPEN
8.00
|
HIGH
8.10
|
LOW
7.65
|OPEN
|8.09
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.89
|VOLUME
|21924
|52-Week high
|14.85
|52-Week low
|6.97
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|164
|Buy Price
|7.80
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|7.98
|Sell Qty
|1096.00
|OPEN
|8.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.75
|VOLUME
|43917
|52-Week high
|14.80
|52-Week low
|6.70
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|164
|Buy Price
|7.70
|Buy Qty
|1251.00
|Sell Price
|7.85
|Sell Qty
|1089.00
|OPEN
|8.09
|CLOSE
|7.89
|VOLUME
|21924
|52-Week high
|14.85
|52-Week low
|6.97
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|164
|Buy Price
|7.80
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|7.98
|Sell Qty
|1096.00
|OPEN
|8.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.75
|VOLUME
|43917
|52-Week high
|14.80
|52-Week low
|6.70
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|163.80
|Buy Price
|7.70
|Buy Qty
|1251.00
|Sell Price
|7.85
|Sell Qty
|1089.00
About Hindustan Motors Ltd.
Hindustan Motors Ltd is one of the premier automobile manufacturing companies in India. The company is the leader in the Indian Automobile Industry, creating customer delight and satisfaction through their products. They produce a range of vehicles which includes Passenger cars, RTV, Multi Utility Vehicles, the versatile Bedford trucks. They also manufacture passenger cars in the mid size premium ...> More
Hindustan Motors Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|164
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-6.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.27
Hindustan Motors Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.59
|-
|Other Income
|87.58
|1.08
|8009.26
|Total Income
|87.58
|1.67
|5144.31
|Total Expenses
|7.73
|2.64
|192.8
|Operating Profit
|79.85
|-0.97
|8331.96
|Net Profit
|72.73
|-3.93
|1950.64
|Equity Capital
|104.33
|104.33
|-
Hindustan Motors Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SML ISUZU
|766.00
|-2.26
|1108.40
|Atul Auto
|433.00
|0.49
|950.00
|Scooters India
|57.90
|-4.93
|494.35
|Hind.Motors
|7.85
|-0.51
|163.80
|LML
|7.19
|-4.89
|58.94
|VCCL
|4.20
|5.00
|2.02
Hindustan Motors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hindustan Motors Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.35%
|-12.00%
|-0.07%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-15.14%
|-12.50%
|-1.68%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|3.29%
|-0.65%
|1.49%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|0.51%
|-2.53%
|4.87%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|-19.16%
|-20.62%
|16.51%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|9.64%
|6.94%
|16.57%
|18.28%
Hindustan Motors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.75
|
|8.09
|Week Low/High
|7.61
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|7.61
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.97
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.75
|
|111.00
Quick Links for Hindustan Motors:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices