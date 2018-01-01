Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
|BSE: 500696
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: HINDUNILVR
|ISIN Code: INE030A01027
|BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar
|1314.35
|
13.75
(1.06%)
|
OPEN
1302.00
|
HIGH
1319.00
|
LOW
1295.15
|NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|1317.00
|
16.25
(1.25%)
|
OPEN
1305.00
|
HIGH
1319.00
|
LOW
1294.05
|OPEN
|1302.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1300.60
|VOLUME
|363414
|52-Week high
|1415.15
|52-Week low
|862.80
|P/E
|56.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|284,491
|Buy Price
|1313.50
|Buy Qty
|60.00
|Sell Price
|1314.35
|Sell Qty
|32.00
|OPEN
|1305.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1300.75
|VOLUME
|522942
|52-Week high
|1410.00
|52-Week low
|862.20
|P/E
|56.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|284,491
|Buy Price
|1316.65
|Buy Qty
|101.00
|Sell Price
|1317.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|1302.00
|CLOSE
|1300.60
|VOLUME
|363414
|52-Week high
|1415.15
|52-Week low
|862.80
|P/E
|56.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|284,491
|Buy Price
|1313.50
|Buy Qty
|60.00
|Sell Price
|1314.35
|Sell Qty
|32.00
|OPEN
|1305.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1300.75
|VOLUME
|522942
|52-Week high
|1410.00
|52-Week low
|862.20
|P/E
|56.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|284491.05
|Buy Price
|1316.65
|Buy Qty
|101.00
|Sell Price
|1317.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is India's largest fast-moving consumer goods company. HUL operates in seven business segments. Soaps and detergents includes soaps detergent bars detergent powders and scourers. Personal products include products in the categories of oral care skin care (excluding soaps) hair care talcum powder and color cosmetics. Beverages include tea and coffee. Foods include stapl...> More
Hindustan Unilever Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|284,491
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|23.42
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|56.12
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|800.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.31
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|44.16
News
-
Anti-profiteering drive: HUL to offer govt another tranche of GST benefits
-
Multinational CEOs say momentum in the Indian market is coming back
-
Nifty violated the short-term support of 11,050: HDFC Securities
-
From HUL to Maruti Suzuki, India arms now mean more to MNCs: Here's why
-
HUL, ITC results decoded: Green shoots begin to show in consumer goods
Hindustan Unilever Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8590
|7705
|11.49
|Other Income
|158
|242
|-34.71
|Total Income
|8748
|7947
|10.08
|Total Expenses
|6937
|6356
|9.14
|Operating Profit
|1811
|1591
|13.83
|Net Profit
|1326
|1038
|27.75
|Equity Capital
|216
|216
|-
Hindustan Unilever Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind. Unilever
|1314.35
|1.06
|284491.05
|Godrej Consumer
|1082.00
|0.79
|73716.66
|Nestle India
|7607.35
|-0.56
|73350.07
|Britannia Inds.
|4889.95
|1.02
|58703.85
Hindustan Unilever Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hindustan Unilever Ltd - Research Reports
Hindustan Unilever Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.06%
|-0.55%
|-0.07%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-2.37%
|-1.20%
|-1.69%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-0.05%
|-0.73%
|1.49%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|5.43%
|9.06%
|4.86%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|50.36%
|51.33%
|16.50%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|36.58%
|34.94%
|16.56%
|18.29%
Hindustan Unilever Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1295.15
|
|1319.00
|Week Low/High
|1284.10
|
|1325.00
|Month Low/High
|1284.10
|
|1415.00
|YEAR Low/High
|862.80
|
|1415.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.97
|
|1415.00
Quick Links for Hindustan Unilever:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices