Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is India's largest fast-moving consumer goods company. HUL operates in seven business segments. Soaps and detergents includes soaps detergent bars detergent powders and scourers. Personal products include products in the categories of oral care skin care (excluding soaps) hair care talcum powder and color cosmetics. Beverages include tea and coffee. Foods include stapl...> More