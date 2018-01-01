JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

BSE: 500696 Sector: Consumer
NSE: HINDUNILVR ISIN Code: INE030A01027
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 1314.35 13.75
(1.06%)
OPEN

1302.00

 HIGH

1319.00

 LOW

1295.15
NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 1317.00 16.25
(1.25%)
OPEN

1305.00

 HIGH

1319.00

 LOW

1294.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1302.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1300.60
VOLUME 363414
52-Week high 1415.15
52-Week low 862.80
P/E 56.12
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 284,491
Buy Price 1313.50
Buy Qty 60.00
Sell Price 1314.35
Sell Qty 32.00
OPEN 1302.00
CLOSE 1300.60
VOLUME 363414
52-Week high 1415.15
52-Week low 862.80
P/E 56.12
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 284,491
Buy Price 1313.50
Buy Qty 60.00
Sell Price 1314.35
Sell Qty 32.00

About Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is India's largest fast-moving consumer goods company. HUL operates in seven business segments. Soaps and detergents includes soaps detergent bars detergent powders and scourers. Personal products include products in the categories of oral care skin care (excluding soaps) hair care talcum powder and color cosmetics. Beverages include tea and coffee. Foods include stapl...> More

Hindustan Unilever Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   284,491
EPS - TTM () [*S] 23.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 56.12
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   800.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.31
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 44.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Hindustan Unilever Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8590 7705 11.49
Other Income 158 242 -34.71
Total Income 8748 7947 10.08
Total Expenses 6937 6356 9.14
Operating Profit 1811 1591 13.83
Net Profit 1326 1038 27.75
Equity Capital 216 216 -
> More on Hindustan Unilever Ltd Financials Results

Hindustan Unilever Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind. Unilever 1314.35 1.06 284491.05
Godrej Consumer 1082.00 0.79 73716.66
Nestle India 7607.35 -0.56 73350.07
Britannia Inds. 4889.95 1.02 58703.85
> More on Hindustan Unilever Ltd Peer Group

Hindustan Unilever Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.19
Banks/FIs 0.52
FIIs 12.89
Insurance 4.06
Mutual Funds 1.70
Indian Public 11.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.17
> More on Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Hindustan Unilever Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
19/08 Choice Research Buy 1199 PDF IconDetails
19/07 HDFC Securities Buy 1158 PDF IconDetails
18/05 HDFC Securities Buy 1009 PDF IconDetails
18/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 920 PDF IconDetails
18/07 Motilal Oswal Neutral 920 PDF IconDetails
> More on Hindustan Unilever Ltd Research Reports

Hindustan Unilever Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.06% -0.55% -0.07% -0.95%
1 Month -2.37% -1.20% -1.69% -0.92%
3 Month -0.05% -0.73% 1.49% 0.90%
6 Month 5.43% 9.06% 4.86% 4.26%
1 Year 50.36% 51.33% 16.50% 16.04%
3 Year 36.58% 34.94% 16.56% 18.29%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1295.15
1319.00
Week Low/High 1284.10
1325.00
Month Low/High 1284.10
1415.00
YEAR Low/High 862.80
1415.00
All TIME Low/High 3.97
1415.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Hindustan Unilever: