ICICI Bank Ltd.

BSE: 532174 Sector: Financials
NSE: ICICIBANK ISIN Code: INE090A01021
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 300.70 8.00
(2.73%)
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
About ICICI Bank Ltd.

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICI Bank is India's largest private sector bank by consolidated assets. The bank's consolidated total assets stood at US$ 156.8 billion as on 30 September 2017. The bank and their subsidiaries offer a wide range of banking and financial services including commercial banking retail banking project and corporate finance working capital finance insurance venture capital and private equity investmen...> More

ICICI Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   193,221
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.83
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   125.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.77
Book Value / Share () [*S] 157.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

ICICI Bank Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13665.35 15309.05 -10.74
Other Income 3166.87 12566.62 -74.8
Total Income 16832.22 27875.67 -39.62
Total Expenses 7383.95 15474.23 -52.28
Operating Profit 9448.27 12401.44 -23.81
Net Profit 1650.24 2958.96 -44.23
Equity Capital 1284.67 1164.33 -
ICICI Bank Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
HDFC Bank 1866.70 0.73 484175.31
St Bk of India 252.85 -0.12 218262.65
Kotak Mah. Bank 1100.60 1.44 209714.92
ICICI Bank 300.70 2.73 193220.80
Axis Bank 519.20 2.74 133218.93
IndusInd Bank 1733.55 2.09 104051.13
Yes Bank 311.45 2.64 71716.03
ICICI Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 35.91
Insurance 13.67
Mutual Funds 17.21
Indian Public 5.39
Custodians 24.13
Other 2.65
ICICI Bank Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/07 Reliance Securities Hold 296 PDF IconDetails
08/05 Geojit Financial Services Buy 299 PDF IconDetails
04/05 Centrum Broking Buy 273 PDF IconDetails
03/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 272 PDF IconDetails
08/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 279 PDF IconDetails
ICICI Bank Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.79% -1.41% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.76% -7.99% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.18% -3.25% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 3.30% 2.96% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 22.26% 20.92% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -2.17% -0.63% 17.24% 19.01%

ICICI Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 293.75
301.90
Week Low/High 285.30
308.00
Month Low/High 285.30
334.00
YEAR Low/High 240.73
366.00
All TIME Low/High 3.82
366.00

Quick Links for ICICI Bank: