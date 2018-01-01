JUST IN
IFCI Ltd.

BSE: 500106 Sector: Financials
NSE: IFCI ISIN Code: INE039A01010
BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 20.50 -0.65
(-3.07%)
OPEN

21.65

 HIGH

21.65

 LOW

19.60
NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar 20.50 -0.70
(-3.30%)
OPEN

21.35

 HIGH

21.35

 LOW

19.75
About IFCI Ltd.

IFCI Ltd

IFCI Ltd is engaged in project financing infrastructure development debt and equity underwriting and syndication venture capital stock broking and merchant banking factoring asset reconstruction tourism finance micro finance corporate and infrastructure advisory technical consultancy and management education. Financial products include Short-term Loans Long-term Loans Lease Financing and structure...> More

IFCI Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,407
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Feb 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

IFCI Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 626.8 577.28 8.58
Other Income 28.73 58.27 -50.7
Total Income 655.53 635.55 3.14
Total Expenses 448.1 165.99 169.96
Operating Profit 207.43 469.56 -55.82
Net Profit -176.87 -45.17 -291.57
Equity Capital 1662.04 1662.04 -
IFCI Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rane Holdings 2710.00 -0.54 3869.88
Magma Fincorp 155.00 3.33 3674.27
Repco Home Fin 559.80 2.49 3502.11
IFCI 20.50 -3.07 3407.18
MAS FINANC SER 573.90 -2.03 3136.94
Reliance Home 64.00 -1.69 3104.38
Max India 92.55 -0.91 2484.04
IFCI Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.53
Banks/FIs 5.94
FIIs 7.88
Insurance 6.42
Mutual Funds 2.64
Indian Public 17.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.21
IFCI Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.07% -9.89% -0.12% -1.03%
1 Month -15.11% -12.39% -1.73% -1.00%
3 Month -12.58% -15.98% 1.44% 0.83%
6 Month -14.05% -13.50% 4.82% 4.18%
1 Year -26.52% -27.18% 16.45% 15.95%
3 Year -43.29% -43.37% 16.51% 18.20%

IFCI Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.60
21.65
Week Low/High 19.60
23.00
Month Low/High 19.60
25.00
YEAR Low/High 19.60
35.00
All TIME Low/High 2.65
121.00

