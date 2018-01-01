IFCI Ltd.
|BSE: 500106
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: IFCI
|ISIN Code: INE039A01010
|BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar
|20.50
|
-0.65
(-3.07%)
|
OPEN
21.65
|
HIGH
21.65
|
LOW
19.60
|NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar
|20.50
|
-0.70
(-3.30%)
|
OPEN
21.35
|
HIGH
21.35
|
LOW
19.75
|OPEN
|21.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.15
|VOLUME
|1596568
|52-Week high
|34.55
|52-Week low
|19.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,407
|Buy Price
|20.45
|Buy Qty
|9698.00
|Sell Price
|20.50
|Sell Qty
|706.00
|OPEN
|21.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.20
|VOLUME
|8817018
|52-Week high
|34.60
|52-Week low
|19.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,407
|Buy Price
|20.45
|Buy Qty
|32767.00
|Sell Price
|20.50
|Sell Qty
|22884.00
About IFCI Ltd.
IFCI Ltd is engaged in project financing infrastructure development debt and equity underwriting and syndication venture capital stock broking and merchant banking factoring asset reconstruction tourism finance micro finance corporate and infrastructure advisory technical consultancy and management education. Financial products include Short-term Loans Long-term Loans Lease Financing and structure...> More
IFCI Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,407
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Feb 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|32.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.63
News
IFCI Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|626.8
|577.28
|8.58
|Other Income
|28.73
|58.27
|-50.7
|Total Income
|655.53
|635.55
|3.14
|Total Expenses
|448.1
|165.99
|169.96
|Operating Profit
|207.43
|469.56
|-55.82
|Net Profit
|-176.87
|-45.17
|-291.57
|Equity Capital
|1662.04
|1662.04
|-
IFCI Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rane Holdings
|2710.00
|-0.54
|3869.88
|Magma Fincorp
|155.00
|3.33
|3674.27
|Repco Home Fin
|559.80
|2.49
|3502.11
|IFCI
|20.50
|-3.07
|3407.18
|MAS FINANC SER
|573.90
|-2.03
|3136.94
|Reliance Home
|64.00
|-1.69
|3104.38
|Max India
|92.55
|-0.91
|2484.04
IFCI Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
IFCI Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.07%
|-9.89%
|-0.12%
|-1.03%
|1 Month
|-15.11%
|-12.39%
|-1.73%
|-1.00%
|3 Month
|-12.58%
|-15.98%
|1.44%
|0.83%
|6 Month
|-14.05%
|-13.50%
|4.82%
|4.18%
|1 Year
|-26.52%
|-27.18%
|16.45%
|15.95%
|3 Year
|-43.29%
|-43.37%
|16.51%
|18.20%
IFCI Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.60
|
|21.65
|Week Low/High
|19.60
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|19.60
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.60
|
|35.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.65
|
|121.00
