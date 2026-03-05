India vs England LIVE SCORE T20 WC Semi-final 2: Who will join NZ in Ahmedabad? Toss at 6:30 PM IST

England (ENG) are set to face India (IND) in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5. With a spot in the final on the line, both teams will be eager to deliver their best in what promises to be a high-intensity clash.

England have shown a well-planned and disciplined approach throughout the tournament. The Three Lions finished second in Group C after securing three wins from four matches, defeating Nepal, Scotland, and Italy. Their only loss in the group stage came against the West Indies, who beat them by 30 runs in Mumbai. However, England bounced back strongly in the Super Eight stage under the leadership of Harry Brook, topping their group by winning all three matches. With strong momentum on their side, England will be confident of challenging India in front of a passionate home crowd.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Semi-final 2: India vs England preview, toss time, streaming Meanwhile, India secured their place in the semi-finals as the fourth team to qualify. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten during the group stage, registering four consecutive victories. Although their Super Eight campaign started with a defeat against South Africa, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side recovered quickly with two important wins to seal their spot in the knockout stage. As defending champions, India will aim to replicate their previous World Cup semi-final success against England and advance to the final.

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final 2: Probable Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final 2 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC semi-final 2 between India and England will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports will telecast the ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.