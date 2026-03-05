India vs England LIVE SCORE T20 WC Semi-final 2: Who will join NZ in Ahmedabad? Toss at 6:30 PM IST
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
England (ENG) are set to face India (IND) in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5. With a spot in the final on the line, both teams will be eager to deliver their best in what promises to be a high-intensity clash.
England have shown a well-planned and disciplined approach throughout the tournament. The Three Lions finished second in Group C after securing three wins from four matches, defeating Nepal, Scotland, and Italy. Their only loss in the group stage came against the West Indies, who beat them by 30 runs in Mumbai. However, England bounced back strongly in the Super Eight stage under the leadership of Harry Brook, topping their group by winning all three matches. With strong momentum on their side, England will be confident of challenging India in front of a passionate home crowd.
Meanwhile, India secured their place in the semi-finals as the fourth team to qualify. The Men in Blue remained unbeaten during the group stage, registering four consecutive victories. Although their Super Eight campaign started with a defeat against South Africa, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side recovered quickly with two important wins to seal their spot in the knockout stage. As defending champions, India will aim to replicate their previous World Cup semi-final success against England and advance to the final.
India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final 2: Probable Playing 11
India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
England playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final 2 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC semi-final 2 between India and England will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports will telecast the ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches in India.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
6:15 PM
India vs England LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026 SF 2: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss on the night as the anticipation builds up among the players and fans.
6:10 PM
India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026 SF 2: Hosts looking to ride on momentum!
India booked their spot in the semi-finals as the fourth team to qualify for the knockout stage. The Men in Blue enjoyed a dominant run in the group stage, remaining unbeaten with four straight victories. However, their Super Eight journey began with a setback as they suffered a loss against South Africa.
Despite the early defeat, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side bounced back strongly, registering two crucial wins to confirm their place in the semi-finals. As the defending champions, India will look to repeat their past World Cup semi-final success against England and secure a place in the final.
5:54 PM
India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026 SF 2: Three Lions looking to silence Wankhede crowd!
England have displayed a strategic and composed style of cricket throughout the tournament. The Three Lions ended the Group C stage in second place, winning three of their four matches against Nepal, Scotland, and Italy. Their only setback in the group stage came against the West Indies, who defeated them by 30 runs in Mumbai.
However, England responded impressively in the Super Eight phase under the leadership of Harry Brook, finishing at the top of their group after winning all three games. Carrying strong momentum into the knockout stage, England will be optimistic about taking on India in front of a lively home crowd.
5:46 PM
India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026 SF 2: Who will join NZ in Ahmedabad?
Hello and welcome to the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final 2 encounter between India and England in Mumbai. With a final spot at stake on the night, Surya and co. will be looking forward to book back-to-back final positions in the T20 World Cup. Toss at 6:30 PM IST
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 5:42 PM IST