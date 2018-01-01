JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » ITC Ltd

ITC Ltd.

BSE: 500875 Sector: Consumer
NSE: ITC ISIN Code: INE154A01025
BSE LIVE 14:14 | 12 Mar 269.60 10.20
(3.93%)
OPEN

263.00

 HIGH

269.80

 LOW

262.90
NSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar 268.90 9.65
(3.72%)
OPEN

264.00

 HIGH

269.35

 LOW

262.95
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 263.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 259.40
VOLUME 855023
52-Week high 353.20
52-Week low 250.35
P/E 30.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 328,896
Buy Price 269.60
Buy Qty 770.00
Sell Price 269.80
Sell Qty 813.00
OPEN 263.00
CLOSE 259.40
VOLUME 855023
52-Week high 353.20
52-Week low 250.35
P/E 30.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 328,896
Buy Price 269.60
Buy Qty 770.00
Sell Price 269.80
Sell Qty 813.00

About ITC Ltd.

ITC Ltd

ITC Ltd is one of India's foremost private sector companies. ITC has a diversified presence in Cigarettes Hotels Paperboards & Specialty Papers Packaging Agri-Business Packaged Foods & Confectionery Information Technology Branded Apparel Personal Care Stationery Safety Matches and other FMCG products. While ITC is an outstanding market leader in its traditional businesses of Cigarettes Hotels Pape...> More

ITC Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   328,896
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.76
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.78
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   475.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.82
Book Value / Share () [*S] 36.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

ITC Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9772.02 9248.39 5.66
Other Income 1039.82 687.94 51.15
Total Income 10811.84 9936.33 8.81
Total Expenses 5867.52 5702 2.9
Operating Profit 4944.32 4234.33 16.77
Net Profit 3090.2 2646.73 16.76
Equity Capital 1219.05 1212.14 -
> More on ITC Ltd Financials Results

ITC Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ITC 269.60 3.93 328895.81
VST Inds. 2950.00 -1.31 4554.80
Godfrey Phillips 827.00 2.60 4300.40
Indian Wood Prod 685.00 2.01 438.40
> More on ITC Ltd Peer Group

ITC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 8.56
FIIs 18.60
Insurance 22.42
Mutual Funds 5.61
Indian Public 9.77
Custodians 0.20
Other 34.83
> More on ITC Ltd Share Holding Pattern

ITC Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
25/09 HDFC Securities Buy 268.25 PDF IconDetails
28/07 Reliance Securities Buy 336 PDF IconDetails
23/06 Reliance Securities Buy 311 PDF IconDetails
29/05 Edelweiss Buy 309 PDF IconDetails
22/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 251 PDF IconDetails
> More on ITC Ltd Research Reports

ITC Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.59% 1.86% 0.04% -0.89%
1 Month -0.09% -0.90% -1.57% -0.86%
3 Month 3.08% 2.56% 1.61% 0.97%
6 Month -2.86% -1.27% 4.99% 4.33%
1 Year 2.41% 1.49% 16.64% 16.11%
3 Year 16.80% 19.21% 16.70% 18.37%

ITC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 262.90
269.80
Week Low/High 253.40
269.80
Month Low/High 253.40
274.00
YEAR Low/High 250.35
353.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
353.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for ITC: