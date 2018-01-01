ITC Ltd.
|BSE: 500875
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: ITC
|ISIN Code: INE154A01025
|BSE LIVE 14:14 | 12 Mar
|269.60
|
10.20
(3.93%)
|
OPEN
263.00
|
HIGH
269.80
|
LOW
262.90
|NSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar
|268.90
|
9.65
(3.72%)
|
OPEN
264.00
|
HIGH
269.35
|
LOW
262.95
|OPEN
|263.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|259.40
|VOLUME
|855023
|52-Week high
|353.20
|52-Week low
|250.35
|P/E
|30.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|328,896
|Buy Price
|269.60
|Buy Qty
|770.00
|Sell Price
|269.80
|Sell Qty
|813.00
About ITC Ltd.
ITC Ltd is one of India's foremost private sector companies. ITC has a diversified presence in Cigarettes Hotels Paperboards & Specialty Papers Packaging Agri-Business Packaged Foods & Confectionery Information Technology Branded Apparel Personal Care Stationery Safety Matches and other FMCG products. While ITC is an outstanding market leader in its traditional businesses of Cigarettes Hotels Pape...> More
ITC Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|328,896
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.76
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.78
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|475.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.82
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|36.54
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.38
News
-
Govt's decision to give more MSP to farmers may impact consumers: ITC
-
ITC keen to invest in organic farming, aqua cultivation in Odisha
-
Top trading ideas for today's trade: Buy ITC and Aurobindo Pharma
-
-
HUL, ITC results decoded: Green shoots begin to show in consumer goods
ITC Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9772.02
|9248.39
|5.66
|Other Income
|1039.82
|687.94
|51.15
|Total Income
|10811.84
|9936.33
|8.81
|Total Expenses
|5867.52
|5702
|2.9
|Operating Profit
|4944.32
|4234.33
|16.77
|Net Profit
|3090.2
|2646.73
|16.76
|Equity Capital
|1219.05
|1212.14
|-
ITC Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|ITC
|269.60
|3.93
|328895.81
|VST Inds.
|2950.00
|-1.31
|4554.80
|Godfrey Phillips
|827.00
|2.60
|4300.40
|Indian Wood Prod
|685.00
|2.01
|438.40
ITC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ITC Ltd - Research Reports
ITC Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.59%
|1.86%
|0.04%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|-0.09%
|-0.90%
|-1.57%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|3.08%
|2.56%
|1.61%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|-2.86%
|-1.27%
|4.99%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|2.41%
|1.49%
|16.64%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|16.80%
|19.21%
|16.70%
|18.37%
ITC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|262.90
|
|269.80
|Week Low/High
|253.40
|
|269.80
|Month Low/High
|253.40
|
|274.00
|YEAR Low/High
|250.35
|
|353.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|353.00
