ITC Ltd

ITC Ltd is one of India's foremost private sector companies. ITC has a diversified presence in Cigarettes Hotels Paperboards & Specialty Papers Packaging Agri-Business Packaged Foods & Confectionery Information Technology Branded Apparel Personal Care Stationery Safety Matches and other FMCG products. While ITC is an outstanding market leader in its traditional businesses of Cigarettes Hotels Pape...> More