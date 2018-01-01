JUST IN
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.

BSE: 520051 Sector: Auto
NSE: JAMNAAUTO ISIN Code: INE039C01032
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 76.10 0.40
(0.53%)
OPEN

76.00

 HIGH

76.50

 LOW

74.50
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 76.00 0.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

76.15

 HIGH

76.50

 LOW

74.70
OPEN 76.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 75.70
VOLUME 114026
52-Week high 91.35
52-Week low 40.71
P/E 26.80
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,033
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd

Incorporated as a partnership firm, Jamna Auto Industries (JAIL) went public in Nov.'85. It was promoted by Bhupinder Singh Jauhar. The company manufactures auto parts and specialises in the manufacture of laminated springs for automobiles. Tapered leaf springs, parabolic springs, stabiliser bars and coil springs are used in suspension systems of automobiles. The suspension system of a vehicle is ...> More

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,033
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.80
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.92
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 385.04 273.45 40.81
Other Income 6.14 3.15 94.92
Total Income 391.18 276.59 41.43
Total Expenses 334.74 233.77 43.19
Operating Profit 56.44 42.83 31.78
Net Profit 29.45 21.64 36.09
Equity Capital 39.83 39.8 -
> More on Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Financials Results

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Timken India 745.90 -2.36 5072.12
Suprajit Engg. 292.45 1.70 4091.38
Minda Corp 179.70 2.80 3761.12
Jamna Auto Inds. 76.10 0.53 3032.58
Wheels India 2230.60 1.05 2683.41
Federal-Mogul Go 463.90 -2.28 2580.68
Automotive Axles 1467.70 0.95 2217.69
> More on Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Peer Group

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.88
Banks/FIs 0.32
FIIs 5.68
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.69
Indian Public 32.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.67
> More on Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
26/05 HDFC Securities Buy 231 PDF IconDetails
> More on Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Research Reports

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.18% -5.18% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.42% -4.40% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 18.17% 13.77% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 51.20% 50.61% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 83.15% 84.20% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 229.72% 231.88% 17.24% 19.02%

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 74.50
76.50
Week Low/High 74.10
81.00
Month Low/High 73.65
83.00
YEAR Low/High 40.71
91.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
91.00

