You are here » Home
» Company
» Jamna Auto Industries Ltd
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 520051
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: JAMNAAUTO
|ISIN Code: INE039C01032
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
76.10
|
0.40
(0.53%)
|
OPEN
76.00
|
HIGH
76.50
|
LOW
74.50
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
76.00
|
0.50
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
76.15
|
HIGH
76.50
|
LOW
74.70
|OPEN
|76.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|75.70
|VOLUME
|114026
|52-Week high
|91.35
|52-Week low
|40.71
|P/E
|26.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,033
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|76.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|75.50
|VOLUME
|809886
|52-Week high
|91.40
|52-Week low
|40.51
|P/E
|26.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,033
|Buy Price
|76.00
|Buy Qty
|125.00
|Sell Price
|76.10
|Sell Qty
|184.00
|OPEN
|76.00
|CLOSE
|75.70
|VOLUME
|114026
|52-Week high
|91.35
|52-Week low
|40.71
|P/E
|26.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,033
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|76.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|75.50
|VOLUME
|809886
|52-Week high
|91.40
|52-Week low
|40.51
|P/E
|26.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3032.58
|Buy Price
|76.00
|Buy Qty
|125.00
|Sell Price
|76.10
|Sell Qty
|184.00
About Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd
Incorporated as a partnership firm, Jamna Auto Industries (JAIL) went public in Nov.'85. It was promoted by Bhupinder Singh Jauhar. The company manufactures auto parts and specialises in the manufacture of laminated springs for automobiles. Tapered leaf springs, parabolic springs, stabiliser bars and coil springs are used in suspension systems of automobiles. The suspension system of a vehicle is ...> More
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|385.04
|273.45
|40.81
|Other Income
|6.14
|3.15
|94.92
|Total Income
|391.18
|276.59
|41.43
|Total Expenses
|334.74
|233.77
|43.19
|Operating Profit
|56.44
|42.83
|31.78
|Net Profit
|29.45
|21.64
|36.09
|Equity Capital
|39.83
|39.8
| -
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd - Research Reports
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.18%
|-5.18%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.42%
|-4.40%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|18.17%
|13.77%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|51.20%
|50.61%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|83.15%
|84.20%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|229.72%
|231.88%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|74.50
|
|76.50
|Week Low/High
|74.10
|
|81.00
|Month Low/High
|73.65
|
|83.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.71
|
|91.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|91.00
Quick Links for Jamna Auto Industries: