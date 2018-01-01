JUST IN
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd.

BSE: 514448 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE577D01013
BSE 12:10 | 12 Mar 71.05 3.35
(4.95%)
OPEN

71.05

 HIGH

71.05

 LOW

71.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 71.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 67.70
VOLUME 4114
52-Week high 224.95
52-Week low 57.00
P/E 88.81
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28
Buy Price 71.05
Buy Qty 386.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd.

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd

Incorporated on 17 Dec.'93, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives (JRAL) commenced business on 22 Feb.'94. It was promoted by Jyotika Patel, Dinesh Patel and others. Jagdish Patel is the chairman and managing director of the company. JRAL manufactures resins and adhesives. It came out with a Rs 2.98-cr public issue in Sep.'94 to part-finance a Rs 4.13-cr project at Kalol near Ahmedabad to manufacture resins

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   28
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 88.81
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 27.49 21.14 30.04
Other Income -0.01 -
Total Income 27.49 21.13 30.1
Total Expenses 27.41 21.4 28.08
Operating Profit 0.08 -0.27 129.63
Net Profit 0.01 -0.43 102.33
Equity Capital 4 4 -
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jayshree Chem. 12.55 -1.95 36.81
Modipon 28.95 1.58 33.52
Lime Chemicals 66.95 -0.81 32.67
Jyoti Resins 71.05 4.95 28.42
TCM 76.40 -4.98 25.98
Dynamic Inds. 84.90 -1.51 25.72
Refex Industries 16.00 -1.23 24.77
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.85
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.95% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 10.76% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -57.56% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 71.05
71.05
Week Low/High 67.70
71.05
Month Low/High 60.95
71.05
YEAR Low/High 57.00
225.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
225.00

