You are here » Home
» Company
» Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd.
|BSE: 514448
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE577D01013
|
BSE
12:10 | 12 Mar
|
71.05
|
3.35
(4.95%)
|
OPEN
71.05
|
HIGH
71.05
|
LOW
71.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|71.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|67.70
|VOLUME
|4114
|52-Week high
|224.95
|52-Week low
|57.00
|P/E
|88.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|71.05
|Buy Qty
|386.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|88.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|71.05
|CLOSE
|67.70
|VOLUME
|4114
|52-Week high
|224.95
|52-Week low
|57.00
|P/E
|88.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|71.05
|Buy Qty
|386.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|88.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28.42
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd.
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd
Incorporated on 17 Dec.'93, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives (JRAL) commenced business on 22 Feb.'94. It was promoted by Jyotika Patel, Dinesh Patel and others. Jagdish Patel is the chairman and managing director of the company.
JRAL manufactures resins and adhesives. It came out with a Rs 2.98-cr public issue in Sep.'94 to part-finance a Rs 4.13-cr project at Kalol near Ahmedabad to manufacture resins...> More
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|27.49
|21.14
|30.04
|Other Income
|
|-0.01
|-
|Total Income
|27.49
|21.13
|30.1
|Total Expenses
|27.41
|21.4
|28.08
|Operating Profit
|0.08
|-0.27
|129.63
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.43
|102.33
|Equity Capital
|4
|4
| -
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd - Peer Group
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.95%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|10.76%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-57.56%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|71.05
|
|71.05
|Week Low/High
|67.70
|
|71.05
|Month Low/High
|60.95
|
|71.05
|YEAR Low/High
|57.00
|
|225.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|225.00
Quick Links for Jyoti Resins and Adhesives: