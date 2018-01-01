Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd

Incorporated on 17 Dec.'93, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives (JRAL) commenced business on 22 Feb.'94. It was promoted by Jyotika Patel, Dinesh Patel and others. Jagdish Patel is the chairman and managing director of the company. JRAL manufactures resins and adhesives. It came out with a Rs 2.98-cr public issue in Sep.'94 to part-finance a Rs 4.13-cr project at Kalol near Ahmedabad to manufacture resins...> More