Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.
|BSE: 522287
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: KALPATPOWR
|ISIN Code: INE220B01022
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
463.75
|
-1.30
(-0.28%)
|
OPEN
470.00
|
HIGH
475.00
|
LOW
459.00
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
460.00
|
-5.70
(-1.22%)
|
OPEN
467.70
|
HIGH
472.95
|
LOW
456.60
About Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) is a part of the diversified Kalpataru Group and it was incorporated in 23rd April of the year 1981 as HT Power Structures Pvt. Ltd. KPTL is one of the leading companies in the field of Turnkey projects for EHV Transmission Lines up to and including 800 KV in India and Overseas. As an EPC contractor, the company's scope of work includes design, testing, ...> More
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1417.37
|1128.61
|25.59
|Other Income
|11.05
|11.5
|-3.91
|Total Income
|1428.42
|1140.11
|25.29
|Total Expenses
|1265.4
|1009.56
|25.34
|Operating Profit
|163.02
|130.55
|24.87
|Net Profit
|75.23
|57.14
|31.66
|Equity Capital
|30.69
|30.69
| -
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - Peer Group
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - Research Reports
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.57%
|-6.65%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.19%
|-2.67%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|5.61%
|5.13%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|33.11%
|31.56%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|65.45%
|66.67%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|103.40%
|104.85%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|459.00
|
|475.00
|Week Low/High
|452.15
|
|493.00
|Month Low/High
|449.55
|
|513.00
|YEAR Low/High
|275.40
|
|536.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.43
|
|536.00
