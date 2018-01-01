Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) is a part of the diversified Kalpataru Group and it was incorporated in 23rd April of the year 1981 as HT Power Structures Pvt. Ltd. KPTL is one of the leading companies in the field of Turnkey projects for EHV Transmission Lines up to and including 800 KV in India and Overseas. As an EPC contractor, the company's scope of work includes design, testing, ...> More