JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.

BSE: 522287 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: KALPATPOWR ISIN Code: INE220B01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 463.75 -1.30
(-0.28%)
OPEN

470.00

 HIGH

475.00

 LOW

459.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 460.00 -5.70
(-1.22%)
OPEN

467.70

 HIGH

472.95

 LOW

456.60
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 470.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 465.05
VOLUME 3362
52-Week high 535.95
52-Week low 275.40
P/E 23.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,116
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 470.00
CLOSE 465.05
VOLUME 3362
52-Week high 535.95
52-Week low 275.40
P/E 23.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,116
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) is a part of the diversified Kalpataru Group and it was incorporated in 23rd April of the year 1981 as HT Power Structures Pvt. Ltd. KPTL is one of the leading companies in the field of Turnkey projects for EHV Transmission Lines up to and including 800 KV in India and Overseas. As an EPC contractor, the company's scope of work includes design, testing, ...> More

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7,116
EPS - TTM () [*S] 19.99
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.20
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 168.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1417.37 1128.61 25.59
Other Income 11.05 11.5 -3.91
Total Income 1428.42 1140.11 25.29
Total Expenses 1265.4 1009.56 25.34
Operating Profit 163.02 130.55 24.87
Net Profit 75.23 57.14 31.66
Equity Capital 30.69 30.69 -
> More on Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Financials Results

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
V-Guard Inds. 238.25 3.25 10139.92
K E C Intl. 388.75 -3.40 9994.76
GE T&D India 389.15 0.79 9964.19
Kalpataru Power 463.75 -0.28 7116.24
Suzlon Energy 11.34 2.90 6032.60
GE Power 848.10 0.75 5701.78
CG Power & Indu. 80.65 3.13 5054.74
> More on Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Peer Group

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.32
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 5.32
Insurance 0.49
Mutual Funds 19.06
Indian Public 8.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.49
> More on Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
22/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 352 PDF IconDetails
15/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 223 PDF IconDetails
16/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 258 PDF IconDetails
30/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 232 PDF IconDetails
> More on Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Research Reports

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.57% -6.65% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.19% -2.67% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 5.61% 5.13% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 33.11% 31.56% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 65.45% 66.67% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 103.40% 104.85% 17.24% 19.02%

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 459.00
475.00
Week Low/High 452.15
493.00
Month Low/High 449.55
513.00
YEAR Low/High 275.40
536.00
All TIME Low/High 1.43
536.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kalpataru Power Transmission: