Lupin Ltd.
|BSE: 500257
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: LUPIN
|ISIN Code: INE326A01037
|BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar
|769.05
|
4.65
(0.61%)
|
OPEN
765.00
|
HIGH
773.00
|
LOW
762.50
|NSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar
|768.45
|
3.95
(0.52%)
|
OPEN
768.00
|
HIGH
773.70
|
LOW
761.20
|OPEN
|765.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|764.40
|VOLUME
|53784
|52-Week high
|1498.40
|52-Week low
|750.00
|P/E
|21.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|34,769
|Buy Price
|769.05
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|769.60
|Sell Qty
|33.00
|OPEN
|768.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|764.50
|VOLUME
|848215
|52-Week high
|1498.00
|52-Week low
|750.15
|P/E
|21.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|34,769
|Buy Price
|768.25
|Buy Qty
|29.00
|Sell Price
|768.85
|Sell Qty
|78.00
About Lupin Ltd.
Lupin is an innovation led transnational pharmaceutical company developing and delivering a wide range of branded & generic formulations biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) globally. The company is a significant player in the Cardiovascular Diabetology Asthma Pediatric CNS GI Anti-Infective and NSAID space and holds global leadership position in the Anti-TB segment....> More
Lupin Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|34,769
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|35.42
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.71
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|375.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.98
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|335.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.29
News
-
Lupin, RBL Bank, Tata Motors among 49 stocks from BSE500 that hit 52-wk low
-
Lupin stock in 2017 global worst-performer list, says Evaluate report
-
Aurobindo Pharma wrests second position among drug firms from Lupin
-
Lupin-Yoshindo JV completes global phase III trials of its RA biosimilar
-
Lupin steps up focus on biosimilars with an eye on $24 bn global market
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Lupin Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3975.62
|4482.87
|-11.32
|Other Income
|29.01
|105.67
|-72.55
|Total Income
|4004.63
|4588.54
|-12.73
|Total Expenses
|3287.28
|3264.24
|0.71
|Operating Profit
|717.35
|1324.3
|-45.83
|Net Profit
|222.23
|635.47
|-65.03
|Equity Capital
|90.41
|90.29
|-
Lupin Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cadila Health.
|380.35
|-0.90
|38936.43
|Biocon
|589.70
|-0.83
|35382.00
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|2132.20
|0.08
|35373.20
|Lupin
|769.05
|0.61
|34768.75
|Aurobindo Pharma
|580.30
|-2.05
|33999.78
|Divi's Lab.
|1004.05
|0.76
|26652.51
|Alkem Lab
|2210.05
|0.02
|26421.15
Lupin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Lupin Ltd - Research Reports
Lupin Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.88%
|-4.41%
|-0.05%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-8.37%
|-6.53%
|-1.66%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-8.99%
|-6.61%
|1.51%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-21.63%
|-20.77%
|4.89%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|-46.83%
|-47.13%
|16.53%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|-59.16%
|-58.90%
|16.59%
|18.28%
Lupin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|762.50
|
|773.00
|Week Low/High
|750.00
|
|806.00
|Month Low/High
|750.00
|
|847.00
|YEAR Low/High
|750.00
|
|1498.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|2127.00
