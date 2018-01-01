JUST IN
Lupin Ltd.

BSE: 500257 Sector: Health care
NSE: LUPIN ISIN Code: INE326A01037
BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar 769.05 4.65
(0.61%)
OPEN

765.00

 HIGH

773.00

 LOW

762.50
NSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 768.45 3.95
(0.52%)
OPEN

768.00

 HIGH

773.70

 LOW

761.20
About Lupin Ltd.

Lupin Ltd

Lupin is an innovation led transnational pharmaceutical company developing and delivering a wide range of branded & generic formulations biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) globally. The company is a significant player in the Cardiovascular Diabetology Asthma Pediatric CNS GI Anti-Infective and NSAID space and holds global leadership position in the Anti-TB segment....> More

Lupin Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   34,769
EPS - TTM () [*S] 35.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.71
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   375.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.98
Book Value / Share () [*S] 335.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Lupin Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3975.62 4482.87 -11.32
Other Income 29.01 105.67 -72.55
Total Income 4004.63 4588.54 -12.73
Total Expenses 3287.28 3264.24 0.71
Operating Profit 717.35 1324.3 -45.83
Net Profit 222.23 635.47 -65.03
Equity Capital 90.41 90.29 -
Lupin Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cadila Health. 380.35 -0.90 38936.43
Biocon 589.70 -0.83 35382.00
Dr Reddy's Labs 2132.20 0.08 35373.20
Lupin 769.05 0.61 34768.75
Aurobindo Pharma 580.30 -2.05 33999.78
Divi's Lab. 1004.05 0.76 26652.51
Alkem Lab 2210.05 0.02 26421.15
Lupin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.01
Banks/FIs 0.43
FIIs 25.55
Insurance 5.08
Mutual Funds 6.26
Indian Public 12.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.99
Lupin Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
08/11 Reliance Securities Hold 840 PDF IconDetails
08/11 Equirus Securities Underweight 860 PDF IconDetails
31/10 HDFC Securities Buy 1026 PDF IconDetails
02/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 1034 PDF IconDetails
25/05 Nirmal Bang Not Rated 1140 PDF IconDetails
Lupin Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.88% -4.41% -0.05% -0.96%
1 Month -8.37% -6.53% -1.66% -0.93%
3 Month -8.99% -6.61% 1.51% 0.89%
6 Month -21.63% -20.77% 4.89% 4.25%
1 Year -46.83% -47.13% 16.53% 16.02%
3 Year -59.16% -58.90% 16.59% 18.28%

Lupin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 762.50
773.00
Week Low/High 750.00
806.00
Month Low/High 750.00
847.00
YEAR Low/High 750.00
1498.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
2127.00

