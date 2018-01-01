Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
|BSE: 500520
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: M&M
|ISIN Code: INE101A01026
|BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar
|735.00
|
6.05
(0.83%)
|
OPEN
731.10
|
HIGH
738.35
|
LOW
731.10
|NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|733.65
|
5.15
(0.71%)
|
OPEN
735.05
|
HIGH
738.55
|
LOW
731.20
|OPEN
|731.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|728.95
|VOLUME
|78396
|52-Week high
|802.80
|52-Week low
|612.50
|P/E
|25.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|91,375
|Buy Price
|734.95
|Buy Qty
|162.00
|Sell Price
|735.70
|Sell Qty
|120.00
|OPEN
|735.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|728.50
|VOLUME
|1084313
|52-Week high
|802.55
|52-Week low
|612.00
|P/E
|25.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|91,375
|Buy Price
|733.45
|Buy Qty
|11.00
|Sell Price
|733.65
|Sell Qty
|915.00
|OPEN
|731.10
|CLOSE
|728.95
|VOLUME
|78396
|52-Week high
|802.80
|52-Week low
|612.50
|P/E
|25.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|91,375
|Buy Price
|734.95
|Buy Qty
|162.00
|Sell Price
|735.70
|Sell Qty
|120.00
|OPEN
|735.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|728.50
|VOLUME
|1084313
|52-Week high
|802.55
|52-Week low
|612.00
|P/E
|25.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|91375.20
|Buy Price
|733.45
|Buy Qty
|11.00
|Sell Price
|733.65
|Sell Qty
|915.00
About Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) is an India-based company. The company operates in nine segments: automotive segment comprises of sales of automobiles spare parts and related services; farm equipment segment comprises of sales of tractors spare parts and related services; information technology (IT) services comprises of services rendered for IT and telecom; financial services comprise of services r...> More
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|91,375
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|29.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|25.00
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|260.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.89
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|225.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.26
News
-
-
US tariff hike: India can stand tall in a trade war, says Anand Mahindra
-
Mahindra's North American arm to lead M&M drive into world's hardest market
-
Mahindra & Mahindra's heavy duty trucks to end FY18 with record sales
-
EVs won't bring quick gains, players must see volume growth: Pawan Goenka
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11577.78
|11071.33
|4.57
|Other Income
|482.34
|474.8
|1.59
|Total Income
|12060.12
|11546.13
|4.45
|Total Expenses
|10082.45
|9806.01
|2.82
|Operating Profit
|1977.67
|1740.12
|13.65
|Net Profit
|1215.91
|1080.85
|12.5
|Equity Capital
|594.73
|296.63
|-
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Maruti Suzuki
|8775.00
|1.28
|265075.19
|Tata Motors
|348.60
|2.02
|100653.02
|M & M
|735.00
|0.83
|91375.20
|Bajaj Auto
|2951.95
|0.47
|85420.58
|Eicher Motors
|28241.75
|1.32
|76987.01
|Hero Motocorp
|3656.25
|1.93
|73015.31
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - Research Reports
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.53%
|0.15%
|-0.07%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-1.57%
|-2.19%
|-1.68%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|3.58%
|5.70%
|1.49%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|12.92%
|13.27%
|4.87%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|12.74%
|12.53%
|16.51%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|18.16%
|21.59%
|16.57%
|18.28%
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|731.10
|
|738.35
|Week Low/High
|704.55
|
|743.00
|Month Low/High
|700.15
|
|770.00
|YEAR Low/High
|612.50
|
|803.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.64
|
|803.00
Quick Links for Mahindra & Mahindra:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices