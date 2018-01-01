JUST IN
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

BSE: 500520 Sector: Auto
NSE: M&M ISIN Code: INE101A01026
BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar 735.00 6.05
(0.83%)
OPEN

731.10

 HIGH

738.35

 LOW

731.10
NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 733.65 5.15
(0.71%)
OPEN

735.05

 HIGH

738.55

 LOW

731.20
About Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) is an India-based company. The company operates in nine segments: automotive segment comprises of sales of automobiles spare parts and related services; farm equipment segment comprises of sales of tractors spare parts and related services; information technology (IT) services comprises of services rendered for IT and telecom; financial services comprise of services r...> More

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   91,375
EPS - TTM () [*S] 29.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.00
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   260.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.89
Book Value / Share () [*S] 225.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11577.78 11071.33 4.57
Other Income 482.34 474.8 1.59
Total Income 12060.12 11546.13 4.45
Total Expenses 10082.45 9806.01 2.82
Operating Profit 1977.67 1740.12 13.65
Net Profit 1215.91 1080.85 12.5
Equity Capital 594.73 296.63 -
> More on Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Financials Results

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Maruti Suzuki 8775.00 1.28 265075.19
Tata Motors 348.60 2.02 100653.02
M & M 735.00 0.83 91375.20
Bajaj Auto 2951.95 0.47 85420.58
Eicher Motors 28241.75 1.32 76987.01
Hero Motocorp 3656.25 1.93 73015.31
> More on Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Peer Group

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 20.47
Banks/FIs 0.18
FIIs 31.92
Insurance 10.62
Mutual Funds 8.46
Indian Public 9.24
Custodians 9.96
Other 8.96
> More on Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
02/09 Choice Research Buy 1285 PDF IconDetails
15/11 Centrum Broking Hold 1238 PDF IconDetails
11/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1242 PDF IconDetails
10/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 1448 PDF IconDetails
04/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 1466 PDF IconDetails
> More on Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Research Reports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.53% 0.15% -0.07% -0.96%
1 Month -1.57% -2.19% -1.68% -0.93%
3 Month 3.58% 5.70% 1.49% 0.90%
6 Month 12.92% 13.27% 4.87% 4.26%
1 Year 12.74% 12.53% 16.51% 16.03%
3 Year 18.16% 21.59% 16.57% 18.28%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 731.10
738.35
Week Low/High 704.55
743.00
Month Low/High 700.15
770.00
YEAR Low/High 612.50
803.00
All TIME Low/High 3.64
803.00

