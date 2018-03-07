JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 523384 Sector: Financials
NSE: MAHAPEXLTD ISIN Code: INE843B01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 147.45 -7.70
(-4.96%)
OPEN

153.00

 HIGH

153.00

 LOW

147.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 153.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 155.15
VOLUME 3220
52-Week high 189.90
52-Week low 49.10
P/E 50.84
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 209
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 147.40
Sell Qty 200.00
OPEN 153.00
CLOSE 155.15
VOLUME 3220
52-Week high 189.90
52-Week low 49.10
P/E 50.84
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 209
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 147.40
Sell Qty 200.00

About Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation (MACL) was incorporated as a banking company in Apr.'43 in the name of Maharashtra Apex Bank. Later in 1955, the branches were transferred to Canara Industrial and Banking Syndicate. The company was converted into a hire-purchase company and changed its name to the present one. It was promoted by the late Upendra Anantha Pai. T Ramesh U Pai is the Chairman of MACL and...> More

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   209
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.90
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 50.84
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.58 0.04 1350
Other Income 4.13 0.76 443.42
Total Income 4.71 0.8 488.75
Total Expenses 0.61 0.81 -24.69
Operating Profit 4.1 -0.01 41100
Net Profit 4.09 -0.38 1176.32
Equity Capital 14.15 14.15 -
> More on Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dee Kartavya Fin 90.10 4.16 217.50
Nahar Capital 127.95 0.31 214.19
Indl.& Prud.Inv. 1206.10 0.51 211.07
Maha Rashtra Apx 147.45 -4.96 208.64
LKP Finance 162.95 4.99 202.38
Stampede Cap. 8.70 -0.11 199.23
Global Infratech 74.05 0.00 194.31
> More on Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.28
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.22
> More on Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.23% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.65% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 191.40% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 71.45% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 3719.95% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 147.40
153.00
Week Low/High 147.40
168.00
Month Low/High 147.40
190.00
YEAR Low/High 49.10
190.00
All TIME Low/High 0.34
190.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation: