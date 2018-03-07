Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation (MACL) was incorporated as a banking company in Apr.'43 in the name of Maharashtra Apex Bank. Later in 1955, the branches were transferred to Canara Industrial and Banking Syndicate. The company was converted into a hire-purchase company and changed its name to the present one. It was promoted by the late Upendra Anantha Pai. T Ramesh U Pai is the Chairman of MACL and...> More