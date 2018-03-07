You are here » Home
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 523384
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: MAHAPEXLTD
|ISIN Code: INE843B01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
147.45
|
-7.70
(-4.96%)
|
OPEN
153.00
|
HIGH
153.00
|
LOW
147.40
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|153.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|155.15
|VOLUME
|3220
|52-Week high
|189.90
|52-Week low
|49.10
|P/E
|50.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|209
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|147.40
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|153.00
|CLOSE
|155.15
|VOLUME
|3220
|52-Week high
|189.90
|52-Week low
|49.10
|P/E
|50.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|209
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|147.40
|Sell Qty
|200.00
About Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd.
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation (MACL) was incorporated as a banking company in Apr.'43 in the name of Maharashtra Apex Bank. Later in 1955, the branches were transferred to Canara Industrial and Banking Syndicate. The company was converted into a hire-purchase company and changed its name to the present one. It was promoted by the late Upendra Anantha Pai. T Ramesh U Pai is the Chairman of MACL and...> More
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.58
|0.04
|1350
|Other Income
|4.13
|0.76
|443.42
|Total Income
|4.71
|0.8
|488.75
|Total Expenses
|0.61
|0.81
|-24.69
|Operating Profit
|4.1
|-0.01
|41100
|Net Profit
|4.09
|-0.38
|1176.32
|Equity Capital
|14.15
|14.15
| -
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.23%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.65%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|191.40%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|71.45%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|3719.95%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|147.40
|
|153.00
|Week Low/High
|147.40
|
|168.00
|Month Low/High
|147.40
|
|190.00
|YEAR Low/High
|49.10
|
|190.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.34
|
|190.00
Quick Links for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation: